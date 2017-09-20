Immigrants become naturalized U.S. citizens at Yosemite's Glacier Point overlooking Half Dome

Fifty-one immigrants from 15 countries gather for a photo at Glacier Point at Yosemite National Park on Sept. 19, 2017. From the Glacier Point overlook, an awesome view of Half Dome, Yosemite Valley and Yosemite Falls can be seen. The special ceremony by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services honors Constitution Week.
J. Ventura Vigil from México, now living in Riverbank, wears a sports coat decorated with American flags during a special naturalization ceremony held at Glacier Point at Yosemite National Park on Sept. 19, 2017. From the Glacier Point overlook, an awesome view of Half Dome, Yosemite Valley and Yosemite Falls can be seen. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services conducted the ceremony for 51 immigrants from 15 countries to honor Constitution Week.
A special naturalization ceremony was held for 51 immigrants from 15 countries at Glacier Point at Yosemite National Park on Sept. 19, 2017. From the Glacier Point overlook, an awesome view of Half Dome, Yosemite Valley and Yosemite Falls can be seen. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services conducted the ceremony to commemorate Constitution Week.
Beatriz Espínoza of México, now living in Oakdale, is congratulated by Yosemite National Park officer during a special naturalization ceremony held at Glacier Point on Sept. 19, 2017. The ceremony by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services naturalized 51 immigrants from 15 countries to honor Constitution Week.
Monica E. Toro, the district 22 director for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, speaks to the crowd at Glacier Point at Yosemite National Park on Sept. 19, 2017. A naturalization ceremony for 51 immigrants from 15 countries by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services commemorated Constitution Week. From the Glacier Point overlook, an awesome view of Half Dome, Yosemite Valley and Yosemite Falls can be seen.
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service staffers register people in a special naturalization ceremony at Glacier Point at Yosemite National Park on Sept. 19, 2017. The ceremony was conducted to commemorate Constitution Week.
Apple pie garnished with an American flag was served after the naturalization ceremony of 51 immigrants from 15 countries in a special ceremony at Glacier Point at Yosemite National Park on Sept. 19, 2017. The ceremony by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services honors Constitution Week.
Gabriel Vázquez of México, now living near Las Vegas, is congratulated by Yosemite National Park officer during a special naturalization ceremony held at Glacier Point on Sept. 19, 2017. The ceremony by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services naturalized 51 immigrants from 15 countries to honor Constitution Week.
