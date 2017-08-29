Fresno State University moves up to No. 17 in national rankings

Look out Stanford and Harvard, there’s a university in the San Joaquín Valley hot on your heels.
Fresno State jumped up eight spots to No. 17 in a ranking of the nation’s best universities by Washington Monthly for “what colleges do for their country.”
The university was ranked 25th last year among the 400-member American Association of State Colleges and Universities.
“We are delighted to receive this prestigious recognition alongside other public and private universities in this country. And this year is no exception,” said Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro at an Aug. 28 press conference in the university’s new Jordan Agricultural Research Center.
“As you can see Stanford University is No. 1, but we’re hot on the trail!”
That’s a bold statement for a university that was founded in 1911 as Fresno State Normal School. It became a teacher’s college in 1921, and has since offered advanced degrees since 1949. Over 5,000 students completed their work toward bachelor’s degrees in 2016. There are over 2,300 faculty and staff at the university.
Almost half (47.7 percent) of Fresno State’s 25,000 students are Latino. The first-year retention rate among all freshman is 82.7 percent.
The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine in 2009 rated Fresno State in the top 20 nationwide for awarding bachelor’s degrees to Hispanics. Fresno State also attracts over 10,000 spectators to the annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration and is seen as the largest Latino commencement ceremony in the nation.
“This is important for all of our students. It’s really more evidence that we can succeed with our students. We meet them where they’re at, and raise them up. And they become leaders,” said Castro after his presentation.
Castro was joined by Congressmen Jim Costa, D-Fresno; and, Devin Nunes, R-Tulare; and Fresno Mayor Lee Brand, among other local dignitaries and Fresno State faculty and students.
“When you think that 70 percent, 70 percent of the student body here are first in their families to attend a university; think about that. This university is doing what it’s supposed to be doing; and that’s educating the future of America,” said Costa, who sported a Fresno State shirt and sweat pants. Costa mentioned he recently had knee surgery.
One factor for Madera High School graduate Yesenia Candelaria is Fresno State is close to home.
“I’m very proud to be part of a campus that is national ranked, it’s provided me real life experiences. I love that Fresno State close is to home, and it’s affordable. I can’t wait for the Latino graduation,” said Candelaria, a senior journalism major.
“This is huge for us because the benefits that our Latino students receive is first-class, a world education here at Fresno State. On the other hand, it means what we are imparting to them in the classroom is truly that which is preparing them in the real world,” said Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, dean of the Arts and Humanities Department.
“Fresno State is now on a list of top 30 universities in the United States that includes such names as MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), Brown (University), Stanford, Harvard, UC campuses. We’re in good company,” said Brand, a 1972 graduate of Fresno State.
“Everytime I come on to this campus, it gets better and better. This is really becoming a beautiful campus with the farm and the agriculture and the new facilities. We have one thing left to do, and that’s the Fresno State Bulldogs football team is coming back,” said Nunes.
