The Valley's newest citizens

Sunjit Singh of Ceres was among 60 people from India who who took part in the Aug. 22 monthly naturalization ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center. Singh is from the Punjab region of India.
Abel Said of Bakersfield, and originally from Egypt, takes a photo during monthly naturalization ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center on Aug. 22.
Chuy Chávez of Los Originales de San Juan was among the 652 Valley residents who became U.S. citizens during monthly ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center on Aug. 22.
Chuy Chávez of Los Originales de San Juan poses with Fresno Citizenship and Immigration Services director Lynn Feldman during monthly ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center on Aug. 22.
The monthly naturalization ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center welcomed 652 Valley residents as new U.S. citizens. Those from México represented the largest group at 450.
José Delgado was among a handful of new U.S. citizens who are older than 80 who took part in the Aug. 22 monthly naturalization ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center.
Lynn Feldman, head of the Fresno office of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, administered the oath of naturalization to 652 Valley residents at the Aug. 22 monthly naturalization ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center.
Vhirenbra Singh of Fiji was among 652 Valley residents who became U.S. citizens at the Aug. 22 monthly naturalization ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center.
Clementina Mendoza of Fresno was among 652 Valley residents who became U.S. citizens during monthly ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center on Aug. 22. She is originally from Rancho San Antonio, Jalisco, México.
Jesús Castillo Vallejo of Merced was among 652 Valley residents who became U.S. citizens during monthly ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center on Aug. 22. He is originally from Municipio Yuriria, Michoacán, México.
These two woman were among 652 Valley residents who became U.S. citizens during monthly ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center on Aug. 22.
Delia Santiago of Atwater was among 652 Valley residents who became U.S. citizens during monthly ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center on Aug. 22.
This woman was among 652 Valley residents who became U.S. citizens during monthly ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center on Aug. 22.
A man waves a small U.S. flag during the monthly naturalization ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center on Aug. 22.
Samuel Molina, the state director of Mi Familia Vota, was the keynote speaker at the monthly naturalization ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center on Aug. 22.
A woman applauds during the monthly naturalization ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center on Aug. 22.
A woman waves a small U.S. flag during the monthly naturalization ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center on Aug. 22.
Fresno Citizenship and Immigration Services staff member Sofía Flores applauds during the monthly naturalization ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center on Aug. 22.
This woman from Argentina was among 652 Valley residents who took part in the Aug. 22 monthly naturalization ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center.
This man from Chile was among 652 Valley residents who took part in the Aug. 22 monthly naturalization ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center.
This man from Colombia was among 652 Valley residents who took part in the Aug. 22 monthly naturalization ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center.
This woman from Costa Rica was among 652 Valley residents who took part in the Aug. 22 monthly naturalization ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center.
Elmer Martínez of Fresno was among 14 people from El Salvador who took part in the Aug. 22 monthly naturalization ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center.
Sofía Flores of the Fresno office of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services welcomed the 652 new U.S. citizens during the Aug. 22 naturalization ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center.
José Delgado was among 652 Valley residents who became U.S. citizens during monthly ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center on Aug. 22.
