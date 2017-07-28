Hot weather didn’t stop people for enjoying Day 1 Taco Truck Throwdown 7

José Vega of Coalinga finished second in the amateur taco eating contest on day one of the Taco Truck Throwdown 7 at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno today (July 28). At least 28 taco trucks entered the competition. The Fresno Grizzlies also defeated visiting New Orleans Baby Cakes 4-2. The entire event attracted 12,382 to downtown Fresno. It was the second-largest attendance this year behind July 4, which was 14,202. DANIEL CÁSAREZ dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com