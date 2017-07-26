Los Lobos headline TATUaje Festival in Los Angeles

Los Lobos, the group that remains famous for its version of the standard ‘La Bamba,’ will take center stage at the TATUaje festival in East Los Ángeles.
The band that emerged nearly five decades ago from playing small-time gigs, will be the headliner at the 3rd annual TATUaje Festival at the Plaza de la Raza, 3540 N. Mission Road, on Saturday (July 29). LP3 and The Tragedy will also perform.
Actor Danny Trejo and Bernadette Macías (TV’s ‘Tattoo Titans’) will co-host, while actor/comedian Richard Montoya will be the emcee. Proceeds from the concert will go to the Plaza de la Raza.
Los Lobos blended its version of unique rock with traditional Veracruz sounds of ‘La Bamba,’ a Mexican remake by Valens, which is short for Valenzuela. Los Lobos released its version in 1987 and the remake topped the Billboard Top 100 and was further recognized by the Hollywood movie of the same name. Lou Diamond Phillips portrayed Valens.
Steve Berlin, a longtime Los Lobos member, admits they were fortunate to have a big hit.
“It’s always nice to play at home, really home with the guys, shouting distance in that park. I’m really looking forward to it,” said Berlin in a telephone interview last week.
Los Lobos was formed in 1973 by Garfield High School classmates Louie Pérez, Conrad Lozano, David Hidalgo and César Rosas, the noted front man and guitarist usually sporting dark sunglasses.
Berlin, who now resides in Portland, Oregon, has performed with the likes of Willie Nelson and Sheryl Crow. He joined the group in 1984 after he helped produce ‘And a Time to Dance’ in 1983. Percussionist Enrique ‘Bugs’ González was later added to the band.
Early on, Los Lobos played its share of weddings, quinceañeras and backyard parties, including some events in Fresno.
Since the group’s inception 44 years ago, it has released 25 albums and won a Grammy in 1984.
Los Lobos tours worldwide and was honored with the BMI Icon Award at the organization’s 24th annual Latin Awards. Los Lobos was twice nominated to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Journalist Chris Morris wrote ‘Los Lobos: Dream in Blue’ (University of Texas Press-Austin) in 2015 that documents the group’s history.
Los Lobos played the Central Valley in March at the inaugural edition of PuebloFest held at the International Agri-Center in Tulare. They appeared on the Cultural Stage, where Malo, Tierra and Flaco Jiménez performed separately.
Los Lobos will return to the Central Valley for a one-night engagement at Fulton 55 on Aug. 25.
Berlin has performed the sax, keyboard and percussion instruments with Los Lobos. He was 10 years old in his debut performance in a Quaker church hall.
“The main change is that when we (Los Lobos) first started, record signing was the big thing,” said Berlin. “We don’t let anything out unless it’s our very best work.”
Berlin says the group found that not having a record contract versus having one was actually an advantage, freedom of sorts.
“Honestly we’ve been very blessed in that we had the one gigantic hit. A lot of our fans have been understanding, forgiving. It’s a relationship we take very seriously,” said Berlin.
At the 3rd annual TATUaje Festival: Over 100 tattoo artists will be featured and a live tattoo competition. An art exhibit by Negrete, a screening of the movie ‘Boulevard Nights,’ a fashion show by Wardrobe Divas, and additional music by DJ Chris Rox and DJ Toks.
