It's official: Rep. Denhem welcomes 157 immigrants as U.S. citizens

Trinidad Múñoz, of Fresno, poses with his family that includes five adopted children. Múñoz became a naturalized U.S. citizen in a ceremony to commemorate Independence Day at the Stanislaus Veterans Center (Modesto) on July 10, 2017. The ceremony hosted 157 immigrants from 25 countries, who became naturalized U.S. citizens.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock, poses with Cynthia Burmúdez and family at the naturalization ceremony to commemorate Independence Day at the Stanislaus Veterans Center on July 10, 2017. Denham, who delivered the keynote address, spoke of the need for immigration reform. The ceremony hosted 157 immigrants from 25 countries, who became naturalized U.S. citizens.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Jeremiah Williams of the Revival Center in Modesto sings the national anthem prior to the naturalization ceremony held at the Stanislaus Veterans Center (Modesto) on July 10, 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Master sergeant Carlos Mata of Oceanside spoke briefly welcoming the 157 immigrants from 25 countries at the naturalization ceremony held at the Stanislaus Veterans Center (Modesto) on July 10, 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
A color guard exhibits the U.S. flag at the naturalization ceremony held at the Stanislaus Veterans Center (Modesto) on July 10, 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
On right, Juan Eduardo Alvear, formerly a México City resident now living in Merced, poses with Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock at the naturalization ceremony to commemorate Independence Day at the Stanislaus Veterans Center on July 10, 2017. Denham, who delivered the keynote address, spoke of the need for immigration reform. The ceremony hosted 157 immigrants from 25 countries, who became naturalized U.S. citizens.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
One hundred and fifty-seven immigrants from 25 countries became naturalized U.S. citizens in a ceremony held at the Stanislaus Veterans Center (Modesto) on July 10, 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Riverbank resident Edward Jones, on right, poses with Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock, after the naturalization ceremony at the Stanislaus Veterans Center (Modesto) to commemorate Independence Day on July 10, 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Veterans stand during the naturalization ceremony to commemorate Independence Day at the Stanislaus Veterans Center in Modesto on July 10, 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com