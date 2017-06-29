It's fresh and healthy! Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center Farmers Market

Organic plums on display and for sale at the Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center Farmers Market on June 28. The market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, farm-fresh eggs and other healthier-eating choices in the plaza just outside the hospital’s (7300 N. Fresno St.) entry. Several hundred people attend the market each Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Numerous vendors offer fresh berries and other goodies at the Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center Farmers Market on June 28.
Caleb Hernández, 11, offers change to a customer at the Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center Farmers Market on June 28. Hernández and his mother, Denise Hernández, tended to the Sweet Tree Farms table at the market.
José Trinidad with Ortiz Farms of Watsonville talks to customers at the Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center Farmers Market on June 28.
A food truck offers all-organic food items at the Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center Farmers Market on June 28.
The Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center Farmers Market offers fresh fruits, vegetables, farm-fresh eggs and other healthier-eating choices in the plaza just outside the hospital's (7300 N. Fresno St.) entry. Several hundred people attend the market each Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center Farmers Market on June 28.
Several flavors of bottled honey are on display and for sale at the Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center Farmers Market on June 28.
