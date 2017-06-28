Miss Anaheim Hills Jazmín Ávalos is not afraid to step out of her comfort zone

This is not the first time Jazmín Ávalos has been in Fresno for the Miss California and Miss California’s Outstanding Teen competitions taking place this week at the Saroyan Theater in Downtown Fresno.
Ávalos came to Fresno twice before – in 2012 as Miss Garden Grove’s Outstanding Teen and in 2013 as Miss Fullerton’s Outstanding Teen before taking a break from pageant competitions.
“I step back for a few years to really focus on my education and to be as prepare as I could when I came back as Miss. So I came back this year as Miss for the first time as Miss Anaheim Hills.” said the 20-year-old Ávalos.
“When I was a (Miss Outstanding) teen I almost – I don’t want to say I didn’t appreciate it – I just felt that I still had a lot to learn. And so when I took a break before coming back, I really think that allowed me to be more appreciative of this experience and to really take it all in,” said Ávalos, who is the first generation of her family born in the United States.
Her mother, Lupe Campos, is a single mother who was born in Zamora, Michoacán. Ávalos said that her mother came to the U.S. when she was around her age chasing the American dream.
Ávalos is not only putting herself through school at Fullerton State, but she started working when she was 16 years old and now she is also putting herself through the Miss California competition as well.
“This time around I am really taking everything all in. I am just so appreciative of the people who helped me get here, because it takes a village,” Ávalos said of the support she has received, including her mother’s.
“My mom has always kind of encouraged me to pursue what I wanted to – whether is was dancing as little girl or vocal lessons. If she said we couldn’t afford it I would find a scholarship, I would go out of my way to find a scholarship until I could get a job,” Ávalos said.
“She was always there motivating me, whatever I said mom ‘I want to try this’ she said ‘OK we’ll make it happen’ and that was the same mentality when I told her I wanted to come into this. And of course is a scholarship program so she was even more supportive about that.”
Ávalos lives in Garden Grove. She currently works in Anaheim at Disneyland, which qualified her to compete for the title of Miss Anaheim or Miss Anaheim Hills.
Ávalos’ experience so far in Fresno has been “incredible.”
When she competed at Miss Outstanding Teen she was a dancer; now she is a singer for the talent portion of the competition.
“Now that I am a singer it’s so much more different, I don’t need to carry anything with me, my instrument is in my body, which is so convenient,” Ávalos said. “If I were to become Miss California I would be honored to sing the anthem at events, being out there supporting not only the community of Fresno but state and also my platform which is so personal.”
Ávalos’ platform is ‘Choose Happiness: Substance Abuse Prevention’ and she works “with those who struggle with addiction including any kind of substance - as well as alcoholism.”
“My father was affected by alcoholism and left our family due to that so I really do believe that it is a disease,” said Ávalos who is the only child. Her mother Lupe raised her by herself.
Ávalos recently was able to organize a benefit diner in Anaheim and “the money we raised from that dinner was put to open a restoration home and is a faith-base recovering home for women and children who are recovering from addiction.”
For the talent portion of the competition, Ávalos will be singing ‘Defying Gravity’ from Wicked.
“I chose it because I love the lyrics but also identify with the character in the sense that she is fighting to break barriers to defy gravity,” said Ávalos, who is also bilingual. “I feel I had to overcome a lot, overcome a lot of adversity to be here and I really do believe those experience shape me into the woman I am and that song it’s just a clear presentation of that, I think. So I am excited.”
To other Latinas who are going through adversity, Ávalos encourage them to “never be afraid to step out of your comfort zone.”
“Someone once told me that comfort and success can’t coexist. You have to be willing to take chances to try to look pass the difficulty, the adversity in our life and because eventually all of your hard work will pay off,” she said. “Sometimes, we feel, specially coming from low income, having to start to work at a young age and to think that collage wasn’t going to happen from me, it was difficult to stay optimistic and to keep the determination going. Just to keep working at it because the world works in mysterious ways and the hard work will pay off. I’ve seen it, I’ve live it.”
If you keep that mentality through your education, throughout your life, Ávalos said, “just remember who you are doing it for, your family, for yourself and its going to take you places.”
Schedule: Tuesday, swimsuit & evening wear; Wednesday, onstage question; Thursday, talent
Platform: ‘Choose Happiness: Substance Abuse Prevention’
Talent: ‘Vocal Pop Performance- “Defying Gravity” from Wicked’
