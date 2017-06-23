The heat is on for Miss California hopefuls

The heat is on!
Not so much the triple-digit weather that has baked most of California, but the 93rd edition of the Miss California Pageant.
Six Latina hopefuls will be among the 46 representatives from throughout the state competing to succeed Miss California 2016 Jessa Carmack when the pageant gets underway Monday with the interview portion.
Preliminary competition in evening wear, swimsuit, impromptu question and talent starts on Tuesday (June 27) and continues through Thursday at the Saroyan Theatre. The semifinalists will compete on Saturday (July 1) for the crown.
KSEE Channel 24 will broadcast live the finals throughout the state.
Among the contestants:
▪ Miss Anaheim Hills Jazmín Ávalos, a 20-year-old who loves bacon cheeseburgers.
▪ Miss Desert Southland Raena Ramírez, a 21-year-old who taught herself how to speak Korean.
▪ Miss Napa County Alyssa Vásquez, a 20-year-old who can whistle while smiling.
▪ Miss North Valley Sara Beth Arroyo, a 24-year-old who spent 10 months living in Germany at age 16.
▪ Miss San Joaquín County Amy Montes-Espinoza, a 24-year-old who owns more than 70 dresses.
▪ Miss Ventura County Amanda Rodríguez, a 19-year-old who recruited 60 contestants for next year’s pageant in her first week as titleholder.
Run your own race; let everyone else chase you.
Miss California CEO/president Patricia Murray
The last Latina to win the state title was San Diego’s Marina Inserra in 2014. The winner goes on to compete for the Miss America title in September.
Saturday night’s finals, which start at 7 p.m., will be aired live by KSEE Channel 24 throughout the state. The preliminaries and finals will also be livestreamed.
Pageant CEO/president Patricia Murray, who was Miss California 1992, told the contestants to cherish the competition. “This will be something you’ll remember the rest of your life,” she said.
Murray also offered some advice: “Run your own race; let everyone else chase you.”
“Don’t look from side to side; don’t look comparatively,” said Murray, in her second year as pageant CEO/president. “Look straight ahead.”
She said the pageant wants to be more a part of Fresno, which has hosted the event since 1990.
“We want to be from Fresno; we want Fresno to be our home,” said Murray.
The pageant, she added, needs to reach out more to the Fresno community.
Miss California 2016 Jessa Carmack and Miss California Outstanding Teen Jenna Tower also addressed the contestants, which included 33 teen hopefuls.
The teen winner will be crowned on June 30.
The contestants were addressed by Fresno Mayor Lee Brand and Councilmembers Clint Olivier and Paul Caprioglio. The hopefuls received a gift bag from the city.
Details: www.misscalifornia.org
Comments