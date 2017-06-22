In this corner, it’s former pro boxer Saúl Lomas and Urban Gents

When Saúl Pablo Lomas talks about cuts these days, the 30-year-old retired boxer with a roller coaster life is speaking about haircuts and not injuries inside the boxing ring.
The ‘Latin Cobra,’ opened Urban Gents, a high-scale hair styling salon in downtown Fresno, earlier this month.
“Since the first day I picked up the clippers, I was always well-groomed as a younger kid; the day I cut someone’s hair for the very first time was the day I felt I could do this for a living,” said Lomas, who retired undefeated at 10-0 with 6 knockouts.
Lomas, one of four children raised by a single mother, began boxing when he was 7. Ringside Gym coaches pegged him as a boxing talent.
Yolanda Valdéz, his mother, was herself determined to keep the family afloat amid an absent husband.
Lomas turned to boxing because it was a good outlet to stay out of trouble.
Prior to his 20th birthday, he turned pro and racked up seven straight victories before a rotator cuff injury sidelined his boxing career.
He ended an 8-year absence in 2015 and won three more times before hanging up his boxing gloves. He retired after defeating Pablo Sánchez for the Global Boxing Organization (GBO) welterweight title last December at the Save Mart Center.
With a new endeavor in mind, Lomas figured opening up his shop at The Lede Apartments, corner of Van Ness and Stanislaus, would provide a new direction in his life.
About 200 people visited the shop during its June 1 grand opening during Fresno ArtHop.
Lomas believes another dream is reached.
While training for boxing in 2006, he earned several hundred dollars cutting friends’ hair in his mother’s basement.
“When the (Fresno) fair came around, one friend woke me up at 8 o’ clock in the morning to cut his hair. I did. Next thing, I didn’t leave my basement from 8 in the morning to 8 that night. I had over $300 in my pocket,” remembers Lomas.
He performed more than 15 haircuts that day.
A boxing career that began before he was 18 had gotten off to an impressive start, but the painful shoulder injury got in the way. Lomas paid $15,000 cash for a local surgeon to repair the shoulder, then returned to the ring in 2015 to defeat Eduardo Domínguez of New México.
Boxing is in his past.
He overeats at times but doesn’t miss the sport’s rigorous training. Today, he thinks like a businessman about clients and the look of his shop.
Lomas easily rattles off hair styles like “classic taper, a lot of kids loves tapers, taper fades, mohawks, blowouts, gentlemen’s cuts.” His six master barbers can handle all that.
He isn’t forgetting his mother’s struggles and her support through the years. He has forgiven his father, Roy Lomas.
Valdéz was there for the Urban Gents grand opening. She watched Saúl, the second youngest of her kids, cut the ceremonial ribbon.
“It was a struggle, but she managed to pull through. He’s (his father) been locked up his whole life. I was so used to that growing up as a child,” recalls Lomas. “My dad and mother separated a long time ago. She worked in a school cafeteria; always had like the hard jobs. Making those take-out boxes, and she was always in-and-out of the hospital with high blood pressure.”
“She even suffered a double stroke. She was able to walk to the hospital in 2014. She made it there and collapsed right there.”
Saúl is determined to succeed as a businessman. And his father, Roy Lomas, has visited the shop.
Saúl hopes to be the example to his family.
“Our family is not the type to communicate to talk about how the day was. Now I’m taking initiative and making things happen. I’m the one keeping the family together,” said Lomas, “but that was my worst fear is that I would be like my dad. I have no resentment.”
Lomas spoke with two sets of professional boxing gloves nearby: A Cleto Reyes inside a trophy case, and a pair of Everlast gloves autographed by many of his friends.
He sits proudly in the waiting area, while two master barbers and an expert threader (eye brows) tend to clients. Several more clients stroll in and take seats in the waiting area. In less than 30 minutes on a recent weekday afternoon, about eight clients come in, check their iPhones and wait their turn to sit in one of the six new barber’s chairs, each with custom-woven leather.
The corner shop is about 1,000-square feet. He leased the two floors above for his living quarters.
The shop – which Lomas helped to paint a contemporary, dark grey color – contains reclaimed wood stylishly fitted against one wall. A custom-painted mural by Peter Zur shows an Aztec king reigning over his prized trophy: A cobra.
“When people walk into the shop, I want them to feel like they’re in a different world. We have a GBO champion sitting on his throne, a large, large cobra, he’s wearing the head; he has his queen next to him,” said Lomas.
“I definitely want everybody to feel like they’re in a different place when they walk into Urban Gents. North Fresno is too easy. Anybody can pretty much open up a business out there and run it successfully, but I wanted to get the city of Fresno’s back.”
Saúl wants to be a part of downtown revitalization. Further south the Fulton Mall will be open for vehicle after many decades of foot traffic.
“This is where actually where I’m from: So I’d like to see people from the north come down here for once and enjoy the downtown area,” he said.
“I don’t want to fight in my 30s. I want to enjoy the rest of my life. I’ve trained since I was 7 years old. And you have to live it; there’s no ins-and-outs, short cuts or cutting corners. You have to live, eat, breathe boxing. And I did that for 22, 23 years,” he said.
He also wants to continue on his promotional company, Golden State Championships and the Cobra Group Promotions.
Last October, he launched the Golden State Championships, an amateur boxing event with at least 32 bouts at Chukchansi Park that attracted 2,300 spectators. He is considering applying for USA Boxing recognition, which would make the event eligible for points.
He’s hoping to partner with Top Rank Promotions, the company that represents Avenal boxer and former U.S. Olympian from Avenal, José Ramírez, in hosting boxing events.
Saúl has hosted two television shows on KAIL Channel 53 called ‘My Conversation,’ and has interviewed rapper Tech N9ne.
“Because of boxing, this is the reason why I have so much momentum and opening my business and having my promotions,” he said.
He is considering asking the city of Fresno for a closure of Van Ness to host a hairstyling block party.
“I want to be the foundation out here like I was with boxing promoting. Urban Gents is going to be the foundation of these hair shows,” he said.
