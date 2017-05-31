Teriyaki glaze creation spurred Dinuba High graduate to major in business administration

Dinuba High graduate, Briseyda Domínguez-Martínez, in graduation gown, poses with family at the senior scholarship program held on campus on May 25, 2017. Domínguez-Martínez received a Dell Scholarship and will attend San José State University this fall. She received $33,000 in total scholarship money. DANIEL CÁSAREZ dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com