Teriyaki glaze creation spurred Dinuba High graduate to major in business administration

Higher education may just be a formality for Dinuba High School graduate, Dell Scholar and future entrepreneur Briseyda Domínguez-Martínez.
The oldest of six children born to farmworkers from México, Domínguez-Martínez created a teriyaki glaze at her school-operated restaurant that led to bottled sales.
That creativity has driven her to pursue a degree in business management at San José State this fall. Thanks to the Dell scholarship, she will have $33,000 in total funds to pay for her education.
Domínguez-Martínez was among nearly 400 members of the Emperors’ class of 2017 who graduated in front of about 5,000 spectators at the May 30 ceremony at the school stadium.
“I decided to pursue something that will put my leadership skills into play,” said Domínguez-Martínez, who graduated with a 4.22 GPA.
I did have time to bottle (the teriyaki sauce) up this year. We were able to sell out and I’ve heard that it’s a great sauce.
Briseyda Domínguez-Martínez, Dell Scholar
She created the teriyaki glaze while assigned as head chef of the student-operated restaurant Bamboo Panda.
“I did have time to bottle it up this year. We were able to sell out and I’ve heard that it’s a great sauce,” she said, “I would like to be doing something in management or entrepreneurship.”
The Dell Scholarship comes with a laptop and academic and technical support. It is worth $5,000 per semester, or a total of $20,000.
She also received $12,000 in other local scholarships announced at the school’s May 25 scholarship ceremony.
Domínguez-Martínez chose San José State over other options because of its location.
“I decided I wanted to be located where I would be surrounded by big businesses. I thought I could have more internship opportunities, more scholarship opportunities and hopefully career opportunities,” said Domínguez-Martínez.
She hopes to set an example for her younger siblings.
“Coming from a low-income family and knowing that my parents didn’t have this opportunity, I tell them (siblings) to pursue their education. I want to lead by example to my siblings,’ she said.
Domínguez-Martínez tutors the younger kids with their school work.
“I’m a bit sad that she’s leaving and happy for everything she’s accomplished so far,” said her father, Luis Domínguez, a former farmworker who is now a construction worker. Domínguez arrived in Dinuba with his wife 15 years ago from Michoacán, México.
“When we first arrived here (to the U.S.), I thought only the best for my family. And thanks to God, it’s coming true. She’s graduating. I’m very happy for her and proud,” said her mother, Marbella Domínguez
“She goes above and beyond in everything she does. She’s been so caring to everyone. She’s given us thank you cards, she’s given us souvenirs from Disneyland,” said school counselor Carmen Ávila. “We sponsored her to go to Grad Night and she gave us thank you cards.”
“Coming from this rural area, I know she’s going to do well. She can go to state (college) and do wonderful.”
The class of 2017 earned more than $251,000 in scholarships.
