Fresno City College honors its graduates at commencement ceremony

Serafin Ceja waves for a moment prior to receiving his Associate degree at the Fresno City College commencement ceremony held at the Selland Arena in downtown Fresno on May 19, 2017. Nearly 500 students received community college degrees at the ceremony.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Nearly 500 students marched through the Fresno City College commencement ceremony held at the Selland Arena in downtown Fresno on May 19, 2017.
Fresno City College Business Administration instructor Roy Vasquez, in back and second from right, applauds graduating students marching in the Fresno City College commencement ceremony held at the Selland Arena in downtown Fresno on May 19, 2017.
Johnny Méndez shakes hand with Fresno City College President Dr. Carol Goldsmith at the college’s commencement ceremony at the Selland Arena in Fresno on May 19, 2017. Nearly 500 students received Associate degrees in the ceremony. Over 6,000 people filled the Selland Arena for the ceremony.
Johnny Méndez waved to the crowd at the Fresno City College commencement ceremony at the Selland Arena in Fresno on May 19, 2017. Nearly 500 students received Associate degrees in the ceremony. Over 6,000 people filled the Selland Arena for the ceremony.
María L. Santos gestures prior to receiving her Associate degree in the Fresno City College commencement ceremony held at the Selland Arena in downtown Fresno on May 19, 2017.
Olympic gold medalist from the 1976 Olympic Games Maxie Parks waves to the crowd after being recognized for Distinguished Almuni Award by Fresno City College President Dr. Carol Goldsmith at the commencement ceremony at the Selland Arena in Fresno on May 19, 2017.
The Fresno City College choir performs prior to the commencement ceremony held at the Selland Arena in downtown Fresno on May 19, 2017.
Color guard presents the American flag at the Fresno City College commencement ceremony held at the Selland Arena in downtown Fresno on May 19, 2017.
Students prepare to march in the Fresno City College commencement ceremony held at the Selland Arena in downtown Fresno on May 19, 2017.
