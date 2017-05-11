Arámbula earns seat on High Speed Rail Authority

First-term Assemblymember Joaquín Arámbula, D-Fresno and a regular user of Amtrak to get from his Fresno district to Sacramento, got his wish granted by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendón on Thursday.
Arámbula, a doctor who represents the 31st Assembly District, was appointed to the California High Speed Rail Authority board of directors. The agency deals with the planning, designing, building and operation of the country’s first high-speed rail system.
The first operating segment of the $54 billion project will be from Fresno to the Bay area. Construction in the Fresno-Madera area has led to the hiring of more than 1,000 workers.
“As the Assemblymember who represents the first leg of the project, I think my appointment will provide a unique local perspective to the Authority,” said Arámbula. “High Speed Rail is an opportunity to create jobs and expand our workforce development by investing hundreds of millions of dollars in the city and county of Fresno.”
Arámbula, who fills one of two ex-officio positions reserved for a member of the Assembly and state Senate, said “it is imperative” that a Central Valley legislator serve on teh board.
“ I look forward to providing a local and Central Valley voice to the successful development of the largest public works project in America,” said Arámbula.
“High speed rail has the potential to bring great economic benefits to the Central Valley and to all of California,” Rendón said. “Given his doctor’s eye for detail, I know Assemblymember Arámbula will be a strong voice for ensuring the project gets done right, in a timely, efficient, and cost-effective way.”
