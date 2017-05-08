Community reactions wanted on the passage of Obamacare repeal bill

As you might be aware, the House voted 217 to 213 on May 4 to pass the Obamacare repeal bill that affects healthcare access to 24 million Americans, including more than 4 million in California.
All 14 California Republican House members, including Central Valley House Republicans – David Valadao, R-Hanford, Jeff Denham, R-Turlock, Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, and Kevin McCarthy. R-Bakersfield, voted for the American Health Care Act (AHCA), also known as Trumpcare.
The U.S. Senate must still take up the bill and vote on its passage before it goes to President Donald J. Trump for his signature.
Local and state reactions from different sectors either in favor or against the passage of the AHCA came immediately after the vote.
And the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism, (www.centerforhealthjournalism.org) wants to hear about community reactions to the American Health Care Act bill across the country.
The Center’s mission is Helping journalists investigate health challenges and solutions in their communities and serving as a catalyst for change.
They are asking not only reporters, but nonprofit leaders and health practitioners to share the word from people of all walks of life in their cities and towns.
Some of the reactions the Center wants to hear about is how are these developments being received and interpreted in your community? Do people understand the legislation and its implications? Are they excited, fearful or confused?
If you would like to share with the Center for Health Journalism community reactions to the AHCA you can fill out a quick survey title ‘AHCA Community Response Survey’ which consists of six questions.
You can go to the following link to take the survey www.surveymonkey.com
Vida en el Valle will continue to over health topics affecting the Latino community in its regular column the ‘ABC’s of your Health’ to cover a variety of health topics from health care reform and repeal to diabetes and obesity to food insecurity among many others.
