Cinco de Mayo is not forgotten at Fresno City College celebration

Ballet Folklórico Baja California Sur performs a traditional dance routine representing the Mexican state of Aguas Calientes for the Cinco de Mayo celebration at Fresno City College today (May 5, 2017). The group performed various routines from several Mexican states. A short informational speech was heard on the history of Cinco de Mayo, the celebration over the defeat of France in the 1862 Battle of Puebla in the Mexican/French War.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Students from PUENTE Club cook carne asada in time for the Cinco de Mayo celebration on campus today (May 5, 2017) at Fresno City College.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Ballet Folklórico Baja California Sur performed traditional dance routines representing several Mexican states for the Cinco de Mayo celebration at Fresno City College today (May 5, 2017).
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Ballet Folklórico Baja California Sur performs a traditional dance routine representing Aguas Calientes for the Cinco de Mayo celebration at Fresno City College today (May 5, 2017). The group performed various routines from several Mexican states.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Various Fresno City College clubs participated in the Cinco de Mayo celebration on campus today (May 5, 2017) on campus.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Ballet Folklórico Baja California Sur performs a traditional dance routine representing Aguas Calientes for the Cinco de Mayo celebration at Fresno City College today (May 5, 2017). The group performed various routines from several Mexican states.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Ballet Folklórico Baja California Sur performs a traditional dance routine representing Aguas Calientes for the Cinco de Mayo celebration at Fresno City College today (May 5, 2017). The group performed various routines from several Mexican states.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Ballet Folklórico Baja California Sur performed traditional dance routines representing several Mexican states for the Cinco de Mayo celebration at Fresno City College today (May 5, 2017).
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Over 100 students benefited from the Ram Pantry food giveaway during the Cinco de Mayo celebration on campus today (May 5, 2017) at Fresno City College.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com