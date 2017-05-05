Rediscovering Latino digital media, Mitú founder Beatriz Acevedo earns a Latino Spirit Award

The Achievement in Technology and Media Award recipient Beatriz Acevedo started producing a children’s TV show at eight years old in México.
Today, Acevedo, in her early to mid-40s, is one of 10 Latino Spirit Award recipients and a leader in the digital industry. She was hailed by members of the California Legislative Caucus on Monday (May 1, 2017) for her pioneering efforts in technology.
“It’s an incredible honor to be nominated along with some incredible leaders in our community. For me as a Latina, as a woman, as an entrepreneur and as an immigrant, it’s really touching for me to be here today,” said Acevedo, the owner of an MTV Award, two Streamy Awards and three Emmys from her 20-plus years working in entertainment and digital production.
Aspiring for his daughter to one day become México’s president, Acevedo’s father rushed his pregnant wife to Tijuana so that his daughter would be Mexican-born.
She continued with the same determination.
“I started in radio when I was eight years old and then onto TV. I had a TV show that I wrote and executive produced and hosted,” said Acevedo, who made the move from México City to Los Angeles in 1995.
Five years ago, she founded mitú, a digital media company after researching the growing Latino demographic. Acevedo said today’s digital media provides for a newer narrative has the potential for globalization.
“Before digital, we didn’t have the opportunity to do it because traditional media was just not representing us the way we really are and now if you have a phone, you have an opportunity to give your message to the world, and that I think is very powerful,” said Acevedo, a mom to 11-year-old twins, Diego and Isabella, and resides in Santa Monica with her husband and business partner Doug Greiff.
Mitú successfully delivers cross-culturally on a growing Latino perspective and garners nearly 400 million views monthly. Over 95 million people a month are contributing to the mitú content.
“I started mitú as a digital media company. I was seeing that our demographic Latinos consumed more digital content than any other demo (demographic) in the United States. And yet there was no brand that really spoke to them in an authentic way as Americans, but Latinos,” said Acevedo.
Name: Beatriz Acevedo
Age: 47 or 48
Place of birth: Tijuana, Baja California, México
Current residence: Santa Monica, California
Famous for: President and founding partner of the Mitú Network, the leading digital medial company bringing a Latino perspective to mainstream media.
Comments