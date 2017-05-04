Fr. Miguel Ceja feels strange over the Latino Spirit Award for doing what he loves

Father Miguel Ceja is modest over his acceptance of the Achievement in Human Rights Award because his belief is that everyone should be advocates for justice and help one another.
Ceja, a 60-year-old Roman Catholic priest who presides at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Riverside, received recognition at this year’s Latino Spirit Awards on the Assembly Floor of the State Capitol on Monday (May 1, 2017).
The Latino Spirit Awards started in 2002 to commemorate Cinco de Mayo and promote the role of Latinos. The California Latino Legislative Caucus presented 10 recipients this year from authors to business and technology leaders, a university president and even a 13-year-old volunteer, Jonas Corona, who received the Dynamic Youth Award for his volunteer efforts to the homeless community of Los Angeles.
The Honorable Cruz Reynoso, a Professor of Law Emeritus from the University of California, Davis, provided the keynote address and hailed the recipients for their efforts.
Ceja, who has missioned in El Salvador and even helped to organize the Zapatistas Indigenous Communities in Chiapas, México, and has worked with the United Farm Workers, said the feeling was strange.
“This is an amazing experience; I’m certainly honored. Strange because I do what I do because I’m a man of the Gospel,” said Ceja, who also delivered the invocation prior to the ceremony.
“Because of the Grace of God, we’re called to be followers. It’s morally imperative to work for justice. It’s something that I must do.”
Ceja’s work has included a call to vote and unionization among workers fighting for better wages. He came the United States as a 14-year-old working the fields with family in the Coachella Valley in southern California.
“I had no other choice. My dad and my older brother were killed and my family was persecuted. And we were forced to flee north; I was only eight years of age,” said Ceja, “And at the age of 14, the only way to come to the United States was to come as an undocumented worker.”
Ceja says his family, who was involved in the dairy business, was killed over a land dispute in the Mexican state of Jalisco.
He believes his life situation is a message from God to sensitize him and make him relate with millions of other immigrants.
“Maybe I’m an instrument of mercy for the people who are suffering; the poor, the marginalized farmworkers. Especially now with the political climate: When I see the undocumented to be demonized and to be criminalized just for being immigrants, I find it an outrage,” he said.
“Hope never dies, la esperanza nunca muere, and I think this is a great challenge, but given our survival experiences in the past, I know this shall too, pass,” said Ceja, who said he believes a comprehensive immigration reform will soon surface.
Ceja founded Raices de Justicia (Roots of Justice) to unite and organize community members to become active in voting and in local government. Ceja said he wants people to keep in mind: Fight, organize and empower.
Name: Father Miguel Ceja
Age: 60
Place of birth: Guadalajara, Jalisco, México
Current residence: Riverside
Famous for: He founded a social justcie group, Raíces de Justicia (Roots of Justice), to encourage community members to become active
Comments