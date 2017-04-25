FFA youth learn journalism at annual conference

Inspiration and leadership are just two accolades Paloma Ronquillo, Natalie Oregon and Samantha Wisbar are taking away from the Future Farmers of America leadership conference.
The 89th California State FFA Leadership Conference held at the Fresno Convention Center and California State University, Fresno focuses on the development of young members throughout the four-day event from last Saturday through Tuesday. The conference was sponsored in part by Fresno State specifically the Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology on campus. Nearly 7,000 members from throughout the state attend the conference and represent the state’s 330 FFA chapters.
Fresno State president Joseph I. Castro was recognized by the organization on Sunday. National FFA President David Townsend and FFA Vice President DeShawn Blanding addressed members also on Sunday.
Several members attended workshops and toured Fresno State’s agricultural center. Fresno State students hosted much of the activities on campus. Several events, including a country music concert, were held at the Fresno Convention Center.
Ronquillo and Oregon, both of Santa Maria High School, and Samantha Wisbar of Patterson High School, had a journalistic approach as part of the 9-team press corps assigned to cover the event.
Ronquillo and Oregon photographed the event, while Wisbar wrote articles and conducted numerous interviews. Fresno State student and FFA committee planner Mattie McGurk led the press corps.
McGurk said all the images and stories written on the conference can be found on the FFA Facebook page.
“Seeing how everyone was involved and how passionate they were about it. We were thinking we should do something for state conference,” said Ronquillo, age 18, is a three-year member of the organization and a first-timer to the state conference.
Ronquillo and Oregon filled the final pair of open positions for photographers.
“I love seeing the special moments like the officer’s retiring address. And seeing all the students are just so into it, I love it. I think I’ve took 1,200 (photos) the first day,” said Ronquillo.
Ronquillo said a dream is to become a photographer. She’s exploring colleges with the University of Hawaii, but that FFA has opened an interest in agriculture.
Rose and Santiago Ronquillo. Her father is from Mexicali, México, said Paloma, was a field worker.
“I actually worked in the fields for a little bit. I did weeding. That’s actually the easiest job to have. And it’s honestly really tough. I did one summer,” she said.
Natalie Oregon, 16, a junior from Santa Maria.
“My freshman year. I wasn’t sure what ag classes were about; It’s just opened my eyes to public speaking, development and growth, all these types of things,” said Oregon, 16, a junior.
“Out of my family, I’m the first one to be in FFA.”
Oregon hopes to introduce FFA to other young people.
A writer for the press corps is Samantha Wisbar, a 16-year-old junior at Patterson.
“I wanted to go into FFA because my father showed market hogs through FFA and also 4H,” she said.
Advisors further introduced Wisbar to the FFA.
“From there I just fell in love with everything the organization does,” said Wisbar.
Patterson hosts about 6,000 FFA members.
“I also wrote an article on agricultural advocacy. I wanted to provide information to people who don’t understand agriculture,” said Wisbar.
The FFA conference will move to southern California next year. Organizers say the move is prompted because of the number of attendees, which in 1994 hosted approximately 1,500 participants. The number at the annual gathering can reach 7,000.
