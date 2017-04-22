Central California Hispanic Chamber installs new officers

Actor, producer and director for the Latino Theater Company in Los Angeles Geoffrey Rivas provides a running commentary at emcee at the Central California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce gala at The Falls Event Center on April 21, 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
Edgar Olivera strikes a pose on the dance floor during the Central California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce gala at The Falls Event Center on April 21, 2017.

Geoffrey Rivas, second from left, with guests at the Central California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce gala at The Falls Event Center on April 21, 2017.

On right, Gloria Chávez enjoy the DJ music at the Central California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce gala at The Falls Event Center on April 21, 2017.

On right, José Silva poses with friends at the Central California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce gala at The Falls Event Center on April 21, 2017.

Mark Lozada, second from left, with friends at the Central California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce gala at The Falls Event Center on April 21, 2017.

Lucy Castro was awarded the Ambassador of the Year award at the Central California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce gala at The Falls Event Center on April 21, 2017.

