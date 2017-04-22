Central California Hispanic Chamber seats new officers at annual gala

The Central California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce installed eight new officers and regenerated its mission to advocate for the growth of business.
Master of Ceremonies, Geoffrey Rivas, is an actor, producer and director of the Latino Theater Company in Los Angeles. Rivas emceed the event to nearly 100 attendees at The Falls Event Center Friday night (April 21).
The new officers will help serve Fresno County as ambassadors of the CCHCC.
“It’s the only way that we will energize and enrich our communities by having an open dialogue and by learning about each other’s cultures,” said Rivas, who has acted alongside Laurence Fishburne and Kyra Sedgewick. Rivas, who was born in nearby Fowler and raised for a short time in Sanger, earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of California, Los Angeles.
“I’m happy to come back and give my time to a special cause like this. Whether you’re Latino or not Latino, just take away that fear factor. We all want the same things. We all want better things for our children.”
Rivas emphasized the organization’s ability to merge a diverse set of cultures. The goal of the CCHCC, currently at 100 members, is to unite and promote business and economic sustainability.
“The Central California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce helps small businesses with the services they need. It could be they want to start a new business or grow their business,” said incoming president Brandie Carpenter, “We have those resources and information. We have experts that come in and talk about a specific topic. We know that financials are important.”
Dubbed Amigo luncheons, the chamber also organizes monthly informationals to address various topics. Chamber officials schedule workshops, seminars and even ribbon-cutting ceremonies.
Longtime member Mark Lozada administered the swearing-in ceremony for the eight incoming officers that included Carpenter. The event also recognizes supporters of the organization.
“I served as president from 2011 through 2012, but I’ve been involved with the chamber since it started in the 80s. It’s nice to see it progress and moving forward,” said Lozada.
Lozada would like to see an influx in the membership.
“Just go out to the communities. Don’t wait for the members to come to them,” said Lozada, “Go out and do events in Sanger, Reedley, Parlier; the small communities that don’t have the jobs like they had in the past.”
Lozada has been an active member of the CCHCC for nearly four decades. He encourages anyone especially the younger generation to take advantage of the free services offered by the chamber.
Incoming secretary, Silvana Bagdasarwan, is a seven-year member of organization.
“I really wanted to reach out to the community and to get to know the community. I found a home with the Hispanic chamber. I’m Armenian by descent, my husband (Julio César Medina) is Hispanic; he’s Mexican,” said Bagdasarwan.
Other past presidents of the chamber at the gala were Roy Vázquez and José Arreguin. Alex Contreras received the Community Partner of the Year award for Donaghy Sales; Erick Motta for Community Service; Lucy Castro for Ambassador of the Year; and Sheryl Ramos for Boardmember of the Year. Ramos is a cousin to Rivas.
Each of the new officers will serve two-year terms.
