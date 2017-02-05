Porterville’s Granite Hills High reigns over Tulare County Academic Decathlon and advances to state final in Sacramento

The day’s cheers celebrated the effort of the Granite Hills High School academic decathlon team, Tulare County’s representative at the California Academic Decathlon final in Sacramento.
Granite Hills High School (Porterville), entered in the large school category, became a back-to-back champion topping the score cards today (Feb. 4), thereby qualifying to the state finals on March 23 through 26.
Orosi High School won among the small schools, but the overall winner of the competition advances.
Approximately 100 students from 10 Tulare County high schools - Butterfield Charter (Porterville), Dinuba High, El Diamante (Visalia), Granite Hills (Porterville), Harmony Magnet (Strathmore), Mission Oak (Tulare), Orosi High, Tulare Union, Tulare Western High and Woodlake - fielded questions on World War II. There was at least 15 teams because some schools presented more than one team.
Granite Hills junior Savannah Bañuelos is in her second season on the squad. Granite Hills teacher Elissa Lombardi successfully defended the title.
“I really enjoy learning and it broadens my prospects in all the different areas that I haven’t been able to touch on,” said Bañuelos, a winner of six medals.
“Studying was the hardest part; I’ve never been able to keep on track.”
The top-three scoring students in the competition all hail from Granite Hills: Celeste Castro, Amber Swallow and Adrián Gonzales led charts in the Honors, Scholastic and Varsity divisions, respectively.
El Diamante (Visalia) won the Super Quiz competition.
“It’s an opportunity for students to get to know other areas in other context, and then to work together as a team,” said Guadalupe Solís, assistant superintendent for Tulare County Office of Education.
“It’s just a different way to compete (opposed to sports).”
Only the Super Quiz is public throughout the entire competition that rigorously tests high school students in Art, Economics, Language and Literature, Mathematics, Music, Science and Social Science.
