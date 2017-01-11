2016 FAVORITES / DANIEL CASAREZ

Dressed in indigenous clothing, a parishioner stands near the figures of the Virgen de Guadalupe and Juan Diego on display at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Parlier, CA on Dec. 12, 2016. About 300 parishioners filled the small church for an early-morning mass honoring the Virgen, but many more celebrate the religious day on Dec. 12, 1531 when the Virgen appeared before Juan Diego near the Hill of Tepeyac.
Parents of Sebastián Amezcua, Germán and Jessi Amezcua, comfort each other looking over mementos of their son. Sebastián, who was age 9, was killed in a car accident 9 years ago. Sebastián’s organs were donated. His likeness was shared on the Donate Life float in this year’s Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena.
Mariana Hernández and many of the Sanger High Apaches band try to stay dry amid rain sprinkles during a football game in December.
Folkloric dancers perform on the street outside Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Parlier on Dec. 12, 2016. An early-morning mass honored the Virgen de Guadalupe.
The Sanger High School football game epitomized the spirit of community and sports. Sanger, Selma, Mendota, Strathmore and St. Mary’s (Stockton) had varsity teams advancing in the California Interscholastic Federation playoffs.
Fresno twins Sofia and Olivia Pérez, both 1, are handed stuffed animals during the parade portion of the 13th annual Central Valley Silent Sleigh event held at the California Air National Guard base in Fresno in December. Approximately 150 hard-of-hearing and deaf children received Christmas gifts. Olivia is hard of hearing.
Great Oak’s Isaac Cortéz raises his arms in celebration for winning the California Interscholastic Federation 1,600-meter state final event in June 2016.
The Supermoon attracted many star and non-star gazers in November. The photographer has since purchased a telescope.
