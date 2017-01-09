Sal Quintero takes his seat as Fresno County Supervisor, District 3 today (Jan. 9)

Sal Quintero looked over his notes moments before his swearing-in ceremony to become the District 3 representative and a four-year term on the Fresno County Board of Supervisors.
Quintero promised to support the Constitution of the United States and the state of California. He made himself comfortable on the seat briefly, then was asked to move one spot to the left as vice chairman for the five-member board.
District 1 Supervisor Brian Pacheco replaced District 4 representative Buddy Mendes as board chair.
The two offices are rotated annually.
“Good morning, everyone! I can’t hear the people outside; good morning,” said Quintero during his speech. “To my sweetheart, Hope (Regan), thank you for coming into my life.”
Quintero spoke inside a packed chamber on the third floor of Fresno County Hall of Records, while the crowd spilled out onto the lobby.
He thanked his family for their support throughout the years, and mentioned the names of longtime friends.
Quintero garnered 56 percent of the votes in June to Dan Ronquillo’s 28 percent and Tony Gastelum’s 15 percent. Quintero fills the seat left by Henry R. Perea, who was on the board for 12 years. Perea lost his bid for Fresno mayor to Lee Brand.
Quintero was a Fresno City Councilmember for 14 years. He resigned his position last year, which was two years early on a four-year term to assume responsibilities as supervisor today.
Pacheco closed the session talking about an improved relationship between city and county, the building of a sheriff’s substation, new offices for county attorneys and a new animal shelter.
Board chambers in downtown Fresno was packed beyond the limit to the point that Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims quietly joked about the Fresno Fire Marshall providing some input on the matter.
District 2 representative Andreas Borgeas was re-elected to a second term. Nathan Magsig, District 5, replaces Debbie Poochigian, who retired as supervisor.
The board:
Brian Pacheco, District 1
Andreas Borgeas, District 2
Sal Quintero, District 3
Buddy Mendes, District 4
Nathan Magsig, District 5
