Unconventional candidate goes her own route

When Democratic gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa showed up at a Tower District thrift store last month, he was followed by a gaggle of television cameras and reporters who recorded or noted his every move.
A few days later, the former Los Ángeles mayor picked up the endorsements of ten Latino leaders, including Fresno City Council President Esmeralda Soria.
Last Thursday, Amanda Rentería – a little more than a month into her surprise campaign to succeed Gov. Jerry Brown in a field dominated by Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom – arrived at a community center tucked inside a southeast Fresno commercial strip with little fanfare.
But that’s perfectly fine for the 43-year-old Woodlake native making her second run for public office (She lost a 2014 Congressional bid against Hanford Republican David Valadao).
“I think there is this notion that campaigns have a bunch of staff all throughout the state,” said Rentería following her hour-long talk that included a question-and-answer with 40 people who showed up the forum hosted by the Valley Alliance for Latina Leadership Excellence (VALLE).
“That’s not the way it works. I just believe in a completely different model, but it’s not about spending every single second fundraising,” said Rentería, who logged more than 1,900 miles last week crisscrossing the state and meeting with small groups of people.
The key, she said, is “making sure that you are spending time meeting people, connecting with people. That is more valuable than the hours and hours of fundraising.”
Rentería hasn’t shown up in the most recent polls with two months to go before the June primary. Newsome and Republican John Cox are 1-2 in the most recent Public Policy Institute of California poll released March 20. Villaraigosa, who was neck-and-neck with Newsom in the February poll, was close behind Cox, a businessman who has never run for public office.
The top two finishers in the primary, regardless of party affiliation, move on to the general election.
Last month, Rentería asked Newsom – who has decided to take time off the campaign trail – to step down from office because of sexual misconduct. (While mayor of San Francisco, Newsom had an affair with the wife of his campaign manager more than a decade ago).
Gubernatorial candidates, she said, should not ignore the region.
“It is incumbent on us to demand people to come here and see us, look us in the eye and tell us how they’re going to be connected with us as they govern,” said Rentería.
Rentería, who stepped down as chief of operations for the state Department of Justice to run, stresses her experience with the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and her work as chief of staff with Michigan Sen. Debbie Stebenow as qualifications for governor.
“The ability to work at the federal level, how Congress works, is equally important,” said Rentería. “You don’t win these things just by California alone. We need to build alliances with the other governors and Congressional members in a real way. I don’t think those alliances have been built.”
The first question thrown at her was if Hillary Clinton would campaign for her.
“I don’t know,” said Rentería. “But, there is no doubt I lean on her. That’s not on the agenda right now. We’re still figuring out if that makes sense.”
Other questions focused on the California High Speed Rail project (she supports it because it will connect the Central Valley “to the rest of the world”); equal pay for Latinas (the right people, she said, need to be put in the right place so that “we’re going to be on the cutting edge of workplace values); and education funding (the state should have had requirements for computer science and coding in the classrooms 10 years ago, she said).
Politics as usual is not what voters are looking for, she said. Jumping in at the last minute was her way of doing thing differently.
“It had to be a little bit of a splash,” she said. “I had to do it a little differently.”
