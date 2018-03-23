Trump, after veto threat over DACA, expected to sign $1.3 trillion spending bill

América Hernández – a Dreamer who came to the United States when she was three months old – could have predicted contradictory statements coming from President Donald J. Trump in the wake of a $1.3 trillion spending bill passed by Congress last night that faces a potential presidential veto because it lacks legislation to protect Dreamers.
“I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill),” Trump tweeted earlier this morning, “and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded.”
On Wednesday, Trump praised the framework of the omnibus spending bill because he “got $1.6 million” to start his border wall and $700 billion for military spending.
Later Friday, Trump indicated he will sign the bill.
Hernández, a social services coordinator for Kids in Need of Defense, said the president can’t be trusted.
“Personally, I think this president is unreliable,” said Hernández on Thursday. “His base doesn’t seem to mind that. He’s a president who says what he wants, then retracts from what he says.
“There’s no reason for us to trust him. I don’t think he will do anything to help us, unless he gets money for his border wall.”
Sen. Kamala Harris – who was joined by Sen. Dianne Feinstein in voting against the spending bill because it did not include legislation to protect Dreamers – made it clear why she voted against the legislation that passed 65-32 in the Senate.
“I’ve said over and over again, I’m not going to support (the funding bill) if we don’t support the DACA kids,” Harris told Vida en el Valle in a phone interview Thursday.
“I believe that we need a permanent solution, and that means keeping our promise to the kids that if they play by the rules they will not be deported. And, I oppose this administration using these Dreamers as a bargaining chip for their anti-immigration agenda.”
Harris was not optimistic about legislation to extend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in time.
Democrats and Republicans wrestled over proposals that would have provided three- or five-year protections for DACA recipients in exchange for funding for a border wall that matched the same time period.
Harris said the Trump administration and Republicans were doing nothing but throwing “red meat” out to their base.
“They’re saying, ‘Oh, if we give you the protections for DACA, then we want to limit family reunification, we want to end diversity visas. This is how they are trying to use these kids as bargaining chips,” said Harris. “I refuse to play by that game.”
Harris said DACA, a program began by President Barack Obama to protect children who were brought without documents into the country by their parents, should have a simple outcome.
“This should not be political at all. This should be about doing the right thing,” said Harris. “It’s about understanding the promise of America. It’s about supporting these young people who represent the future of our country.”
Harris said DACA needs a “permanent solution,” not temporary patches.
“I do believe the administration is playing politics with this,” she said.
Feinstein explained her ‘no’ vote on Twitter.
“I voted NO on the government funding bill because it does not include a solution for Dreamers,” wrote Feinstein. “Our government made a promise to these young people and it’s absolutely unacceptable that they continue to live in fear.”
Other legislators, including Congressman Jeff Denham, R-Turlock, used the same reasoning for voting against the bill.
“While there are many things in here that we support, we are united in our belief that it is an incomplete deal without a DACA solution,” wrote Denham in a statement he shared with Congressman Pete Aguilar, D-San Bernardino.
“President Trump set a six-month deadline for Congress to address DACA, and Congress failed to meet that deadline on March 5. After hundreds of conversations with members on both sides of the aisle, we remain confident that we can pass a bipartisan bill to give these young people the certainty they deserve; we only need the chance to hold a vote,” they wrote.
Denham and Aguilar believe they have the votes to get a bipartisan solution.
Among those voting for the spending bill was Fresno Congressman Jim Costa, a Democrat, who said “too many people in our Valley would be harmed” had the bill not passed.
Costa also said the bill “is imperfect.”
“I will continue to fight for other legislation and issues that are also important in our communities, including comprehensive immigration reform and securing permanent legislative legislative protections for Dreamers,” he said in a press statement.
Nine Latinos who represent a California district in Congress voted against the spending bill. Two (Salud Carbajal and Raúl Ruiz) voted yed.
Illinois Congressman Luis V. Gutiérrez, D-Chicago, a staunch supporter for comprehensive immigration reform, was blunt in his ‘no’ vote.
“I will not vote for funding that continues Trump’s war on immigrants,” he said. “Anyone who votes for the omnibus is voting for the deportation of Dreamers and other immigrants.”
Ben Monterroso, executive director of Mi Familia Vota, blasted the spending bill for not including Dreamer legislation.
“The spending bill is an utter washout. This is big spending, but little relief. We need to elect a Congress that will respond to constituent needs. Our voices were loud and clear about the need for immigration safeguards, especially for Dreamers,” said Monterroso. “The only ray of light in this bill is that Trump didn’t get all of the funding for his border wall that he sought, nor did he get as much as he asked for to train and hire more border agents.”
Mi Familia Vota has been a major supporter of Dreamers and their effort to push for a legislative solution.
“Still, we are left to ask: Were the marches, rallies, sit-ins, letters, and documentation of personal stories (there are not enough hours to read them all) not enough to see the tragedy facing young Dreamers?” said Monterroso. “ Democrats and Republicans overwhelmingly supported fixing DACA with a pathway to citizenship. However, extremist Republicans like President Trump and the leaders of the House and Senate, Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell, will not bring a Dreamer-focused bill to the floor. They are a stumbling block for our country.”
DACA recipients, who saw Trump end the program last September, have pushed legislators to vote no on any funding bills unless it includes a clean Dream Act. They have lobbied legislators and held rallies throughout the country.
Hernández, the Fresno DACA recipient who has obtained a college degree, praised elected officials like Harris.
“It is important for us to have a voice,” said Hernández. “Lots (of Congressional members) made promises and they have failed us. We need more people like Sen. Harris.
Although courts have kept the DACA program alive, “less than 10 percent of Dreamers have applied for renewal” due to lack of information, said Hernández.
“We welcome any temporary thing to help us. We don’t want to lose our jobs or scholarships,” she said.
Hernández said Trump was not sincere when he told Dreamers not to worry last fall because he has a “great heart” for them.
“If he had a heart for us, these things would not be happening,” said Hernández.
