Presidente mexicano Peña Nieto visita escuela destruida por el terremoto

Did you know you waste four gallons of water if you leave the tap running for two minutes while brushing your teeth? Colgate’s Save Water campaign and Olympic gold medalist Michel Phelps want you to know this and how water scarcity still exists in many parts of the country. Phelps hosts "Tales of Two Minutes," a mini-documentary series that focuses on the effects of continuing drought. This clip focuses on Porterville and Tulare County. The series is available on Colgate's YouTube channel.