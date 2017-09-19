More Videos

  • Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

    Buildings have collapsed or have been seriously damaged in Mexico City and Tehuacan Puebla after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook the country.

Buildings collapse in Mexico City after strong earthquake

Buildings have collapsed or have been seriously damaged in Mexico City and Tehuacan Puebla after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook the country.
Aaron Marron/ Via AP
Strong earthquake rattles Mexico City offices

World

Strong earthquake rattles Mexico City offices

A powerful earthquake jolted central Mexico on Tuesday, causing buildings to sway in the capital on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that did major damage. The strong quake was captured on video as the Associated Press staff worked in their Mexico City office.

Ermita de la Caridad reabre sus puertas

National

Ermita de la Caridad reabre sus puertas

Tras estar cerrado durante nueve días por el huracán Irma, el Santuario Nacional Ermita de la Caridad reabrió sus puertas a los fieles el 15 de septiembre al mediodía y celebró su primera Misa de la Divina Misericordia a las 3 p.m.

Celebrando Fiestas Patrias 2017 en Fresno, CA

Fresno

Celebrando Fiestas Patrias 2017 en Fresno, CA

Viva México! David Manuel Preciado Juárez, Cónsul Titular del Consulado de México en Fresno, invitó a la comunidad el miercoles (13 de septiembre) a la celebración del Aniversario de la Independencia de México con El Grito de Independencia.