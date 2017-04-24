Una llama de esperanza venezolana en el partido del Miami FC

Mientras Venezuela se desgarra en una crisis profunda, los aficionados acudieron a la Noche de la Herencia Venezolana organizada por el Miami FC en el Riccardo Silva Stadium (FIU) a entregar sus donativos, el sábado 22 de abril, previo al partido contra North Carolina FC.
Projecto de Fotografía de Lactancia Materna

New Articles

Projecto de Fotografía de Lactancia Materna

Gracias a una generosa donación de $5,000 de la Coalición de Lactancia Materna del Condado de Kings en conjunto con otras empresas locales, el Centro de Familia de Partos del Centro Médico Adventista de Hanford reveló este año los resultados del muy esperado proyecto fotográfico que tenene como meta normalizar la lactancia materna en el Condado de Kings. Las fotos de Erika Robles y las otras madres amamantando a sus hijos fueron tomadas cerca de lugares de interés local como el Hanford Fox Theatre, el Auditorio Cívico y la Estación Aérea Naval en Lemoore entre otros lugares iconos del condado.

Immigrant advocates protest deportation efforts

New Articles

Immigrant advocates protest deportation efforts

Immigrant rights advocates and the Central Valley farmworker community continued their fight for immigrant rights on April 12 as they welcomed the ‘Caravan Against Fear’ in downtown Fresno in a protest outside Sheriff Margaret Mims’ office. According to organizers, the Caravan is building a movement to defend immigrant rights, keep families together, “resist Trump’s cruel and racist immigration policies, and build momentum for a national strike on May 1.”

VIDEO: Watch Farmersville High students perform a hilarious chicken routine to win $2,000 at Principal's Lip Sync 2017 competition!

News

VIDEO: Watch Farmersville High students perform a hilarious chicken routine to win $2,000 at Principal's Lip Sync 2017 competition!

Farmersville High School Principal Lisa Whitworth and advisor Isabel Vasquez lead a talented team of student dancers to win the Principal's Lip Sync 2017 competition. The 11-school competition was held at Sunnyside High School in Fresno on the evening of April 1, 2017. The prize? How about $2,000 in scholarship money for Farmersville High School students, yes! The competition is presented by the Fresno Latino Rotary. Mike Sturtevant founded the competition in 1987 in Modesto.

Video: Farmworkers Communities call on California to ban brain-harming pesticide Chlorpyrifos in the state

New Articles

Video: Farmworkers Communities call on California to ban brain-harming pesticide Chlorpyrifos in the state

California’s farmworker communities and allies held a press conference on Cesar Chavez Day to ask Governor Brown to step up to enact a statewide ban of the brain-harming organophosphate pesticide chlorpyrifos, in light of the US EPA’s failure to follow through on its proposed ban. Chlorpyrifos is a potent neurotoxin, and exposure to even tiny amounts is linked to autism, ADHD, IQ loss, and neurological, respiratory, and developmental health harms. Already banned for home use in 2000, the pesticide is used in huge quantities in California, especially on orange, walnut and almond groves. In 2014, 231,954 pounds of Chlorpyrifos were used in Fresno County alone.

Video: Día Internacional de la Mujer

New Articles

Video: Día Internacional de la Mujer

En conmemoración del Día Internacional de la Mujer, las mujeres indígenas mexicanas, del Medio Oriente y del Sudeste Asiático compartieron su viaje de migración durante el evento 'Mujeres Inmigrantes Voces de Solidaridad' en el Ayuntamiento de Fresno el 8 de marzo.

VIDEO: Flaco Jiménez on the road again at PuebloFest 2017

News

VIDEO: Flaco Jiménez on the road again at PuebloFest 2017

On the accordian Flaco Jiménez! At age 78, Jiménez continues as a pioneer in the music industry. Live from the inaugural 3-day concert dubbed PuebloFest 2017 at the International Agri-Center in Tulare, California, Jiménez performed on March 19, 2017. From his performances in small bars decades ago, Jiménez is now a five-time Grammy Award recipient, has earned acclaim from greats Rolling Stones and Dylan. Legendary. Jiménez celebrated a birthday on March 11 (1939).

Nation & World Videos