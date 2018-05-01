El Chavo, padre para cientos de carretilleros mexicanos que huyen de pobreza

Auvaldo ‘El Chavo’ López Reyes es toda una institución para cientos de carretilleros de la Central de Abasto de Ciudad de México, el centro mayorista más grande del mundo, que a menudo llegan de otros estados huyendo de la pobreza para asumir un trabajo hercúleo.
“Comencé a trabajar la tierra a los cuatro años en un pueblo (del estado) de Hidalgo. Ahí araba, sembraba, pastoreaba borregos y caballos,” dijo López Reyes, a quien llaman el Chavo, el jovencito, precisamente por eso, por la tierna edad en la que empezó a trabajar.
En uno de los centenares de pasillos que recorren la Central de Abastos, de 327 hectáreas, Auvaldo tiene su taller y almacén, del que hoy salen y entran algunos jóvenes “diableros” (carretilleros).
Fue de los primeros en instalarse en la Central de Abasto, inaugurada en noviembre del 1982, y hoy tiene unas 400 carretillas que alquila a hombres de todas las edades, a unos 20 pesos ($1.11) por día.
“Las rento para que ellos puedan llevar comida a la familia, pues cada familia depende de un carretillero. Y el carretillero viene, echa su carguita y la lleva donde se la pidan,” cuenta este hombre, de 62 años, de ojos azules empequeñecidos por la edad.
Explica que muchos de los diableros – en la central se calcula que hay 13,800 – llegan de distintos estados del país, a menudo con muy poco, o nada, en los bolsillos.
“El carretillero es normalmente pobre; aquí no llega con situación económica avanzada. Son los más amolados (desgraciados), los que sí quieren avanzar,” apuntó.
Una vez, recuerda, incluso le llegó un muchacho de Oaxaca, un estado del sur del país de los más pobres, descalzo y “muerto de hambre.” Tenía 17 años.
Antes, relató Auvaldo, sí se prestaban los diablos (carretillas, llamadas así por las manijas que asemejan cuernos) a niños y jóvenes, previo permiso familiar, pero ahora el control es mayor y, además, él mismo les empuja a estudiar.
Porque de raíces bajas y emprendedor desde siempre, el Chavo considera a los jóvenes casi como unos hijos.
En su almacén, contiguo a otros de carretillas, se respira el buen humor, mezclado con el olor a tabaco y a comida. Y eso que apenas le da la luz del sol. “Si hago un taco, primero le brindo a mis trabajadores,” asegura.
Saúl y César, de 23 y 34 años, corroboran esta fraternidad, y le agradecen a Auvaldo que, por ejemplo, les haya enseñado a soldar en el taller.
Pese a que la jubilación debería estar cerca, Auvaldo, un icono en este gran espacio, no piensa en retirarse. “Yo no puedo dejar a mi gente; si llega otra persona no los va a tratar igual. Muchos se agarran y se ven prepotentes cuando ven que tienen algo,” explica.
Enviudó a los 42 años, y se congratula que a sus hijos les pudo dar carrera. Tiene tres, una abogada, una doctora y un psicólogo.
Aunque ama su oficio, y el acto de bondad que para él supone, el trabajo es duro y la recompensa, a menudo, menor.
Un carretillero, según relatan a Efe varios jóvenes en su almacén, gana en promedio unos 250 pesos (unos $11) al día, a cambio de mover kilos y kilos entre los pasillos de la central, esquivando miles de compradores y subiendo y bajando puentes.
En plena campaña electoral rumbo a los comicios del 1 de julio, es obligatoria la pregunta sobre por cuál candidato presidencial va a votar. Pero Auvaldo no se anda con rodeos; él no vota.
“Yo voto por mis trabajadores, no por el gobierno. Para que haya trabajo, para que mi gente tenga trabajo,” concluye.
Making giant México City market work lifts hundreds out of poverty
Auvaldo López Reyes has become an institution for the hundreds of porters at this capital’s Supply Center, the world’s largest wholesale market, who come from every corner of México fleeing poverty to take on this herculean work.
“I started working the land at the age of 4 in a village in Hidalgo (state). There I plowed, sowed, herded sheep and rounded up horses,” said López Reyes, called Chavo (The Kid) because of the tender age at which he started work.
In one of the hundreds of aisles running through the Supply Center, which occupies 327 hectares (790 acres), Auvaldo has his workshop and warehouse, where these days youths go in and out earning their living as “carretilleros,” shifting goods around the vast market on hand-trucks.
His business was one of the first in the facility inaugurated in November 1982, and today López Reyes has some 400 hand-trucks that he rents to men of all ages, at some 20 pesos ($1.11) a day.
“I rent them so they can carry food to a family, since each family depends on a carretillero. And the carretillero comes, loads up his hand-truck and takes the delivery wherever he’s told,” said this 62-year-old man, whose blue eyes have begun to squint with the years.
He said that many of the estimated 13,800 porters at the Supply Center come from far away with very little or nothing in their pockets.
“The hand-truck pushers are normally poor – they don’t come here if they’re doing well economically. The ones most eager to get ahead are normally the worst off,” he said.
Once, he recalled, a kid came to him from the poor southern state of Oaxaca, barefoot and “dying of hunger.” He was 17 years old.
In Auvaldo’s warehouse, there’s an air of good humor mixed with the aroma of tobacco and food cooking. And that starts as soon as the sun comes up. “If I make tacos, I first offer them to my workers,” he said.
Saúl, 23, and César, 34, confirm that brotherly feeling, and thank Auvaldo who, for example, has taught them to weld and solder in his workshop.
Though his retirement approaches, Auvaldo doesn’t dream of quitting work. “I can’t leave my people. If another person takes over he won’t treat them as well. Some people get all arrogant when they see they’re the boss,” he said.
A widower at 42, he’s proud he could provide careers for his children. He has three – a lawyer, a doctor and a psychologist.
Though he loves his work and how helpful he can be to people while doing it, the fact is it’s hard labor and the income is often not that good.
As for the carretilleros, several youths in Auvaldo’s warehouse said they earn an average of 250 pesos ($11) a day for moving tons of goods along the aisles of the market while dodging thousands of shoppers and plodding up and down bridges.
