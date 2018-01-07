Guillermo del Toro, ‘Coco’ major Golden Globe winners (En español abajo sobre la alfombra roja)

Leave it up to Mexican director Guillermo del Toro for getting into the directing spirit and coaxing the music that signaled he’d gone on too long on his acceptance speech while accepting the award for best director.
“It’s taken me 25 years, give me a minute,” he told the Golden Globe Awards folks who are in charge of these things.
Del Toro, winning for ‘The Shape of Water,’ explained what goes on in his mind.
“Since childhood, I’ve been faithful to monsters. I have been saved and appalled by them,” he said. “Because monsters, I believe, are patron saints of our beliefs and imperfections.”
Del Toro said previous works like ‘The Devil’s Backbone’ and ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’ “have saved my life.”
“As directors ... we have made a deal with a particular and efficient devil that trades three years of our lives for one (best director) entry,” said Del Toro, who got tremendous applause.
Del Toro said the crew and cast involved in ‘The Shape of Water’ deserve the award for their work.
‘The Shape of Water,’ which received a Golden Globe-leading seven nominations, lost in the best drama award to ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.’
The awards, now in its 75th edition, are watched closely as a harbinger of the Oscar Awards. The Oscar nominations will be announced on Jan. 23. Seventeen of the last 30 movies that have won a Golden Globe best picture award have gone on to win the Oscar.
‘Coco’ director gives shout out to México
Director Lee Unkrich, in accepting the award for best animated movie for ‘Coco,’ praised “every last member of Coco’s crew” who spent six years on the Day of the Dead-themed Disney/Pixar movie.
“‘Coco’ would not exist without the incredible people of México and their incredible tradition,” he said. “¡Muchísimas gracias!”
The movie, which broke the box office record in México with almost $58 million, is approaching $600 million in global box office receipts.
What was heard
▪ Frances McDormand, best actress in a drama for ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri:’ “Let’s face it, they managed to elect a female president!” (Speaking about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s new president, Meher Tatna.
▪ Sam Rockwell, best supporting actor for ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri:’ “I’ve done a lot of indies; it’s nice to be in a movie people see.”
▪ Rachel Brosnahan, best actress in a TV comedy for ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Malsel:’ “There are so many women stories out there that need to be told.”
▪ Elizabeth Moss, best actress in a TV drama for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale:’ “We no longer live in the gape between the stories.”
▪ Sterling K. Brown, actor in a TV series drama for ‘This is Us:’ “Oprah! Don’t want to run out of time.”
▪ Alexander Skarsgard, best supporting actor in a limited TV series for ‘Big Little Lies;’ “I’m here tonight because I had the privilege of working a group of extraordinary women.”
▪ Alexander Deplat, best movie score for ‘The Shape of Water;’ “Guillermo (Del Toro), your movie is made of your humanity, your passion.”
▪ James Franco, for best actor in motion picture musical or comedy for ‘The Disaster Artist:’ “This was billed about the worst movie ever made, but it was about friends.”
▪ Laura Dern, for actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television for ‘Big Little Lies:’ “Many of us were taught not to tattle. It was a culture of silence, and it was normalized.”
▪ Alisson Janney, for supporting actress in a motion picture for ‘I Tonya:’ “I’d like to thank Tonya (Harding) for sharing her story, a story about class in America, a story about truth and the perception of truth in the media.”
▪ Gary Oldman, for best actor in a movie for 'Darkest Hour:' "Winston Churchill once said, 'My taste is simple. I am easily satisfied with the very best.’ He was referring to his fellow nominees.
La alfombra roja de los Globos de Oro se tiñó de negro y de activismo
La alfombra roja de la 75 edición de los Globos de Oro se tiñó por completo de negro, reflejo del movimiento ‘Me Too,’ cuyo objetivo es denunciar el acoso sexual a las mujeres en Hollywood, y contó con activistas invitadas por algunas de las mayores celebridades de la industria.
“Es histórico,” dijo el venezolano Édgar Ramírez, uno de los presentadores de la gala. “Estamos todos vestidos de negro en solidaridad con las víctimas y las personas valientes que denunciaron sus historias de acoso y abuso sexual.”
“Hay que aprovechar esta plataforma para que la conversación continúe. Esto va a marcar un punto y aparte. El movimiento no se va a detener,” continuó.
Guillermo del Toro, cuya cinta “La forma del agua” parte como favorita con siete nominaciones, indicó que “es importante el mensaje que se está enviando,” aunque igual de relevante son los pasos personales que cada persona puede dar para cambiar la situación.
“En mi caso, escribir personajes femeninos fuertes y dar a las actrices las herramientas y estímulos necesarios para lograr interpretaciones potentes,” afirmó el de Guadalajara.
Angelina Jolie, Jessica Chastain, Alicia Vikander, James Franco, Meryl Streep, Hugh Jackman, Chris Hemsworth, Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Dakota Johnson, Emma Watson, Ricky Martin, Natalie Portman, Rita Moreno... todos optaron por el negro para esta ocasión.
La campaña se desarrolló en redes sociales a través de la etiqueta #whywewearblack, que solicita “igualdad en todas las industrias, seguridad para todos los trabajadores e inclusión de todas las mujeres y las personas marginadas.”
El activismo y la lucha por la igualdad fueron un paso más allá con la decisión por parte de varias actrices de invitar al evento a activistas en diferentes frentes.
En concreto, esta decisión tiene que ver con la iniciativa de más de 300 mujeres poderosas de Hollywood, que lanzaron recientemente un fondo de defensa legal destinado a ayudar a mujeres menos privilegiadas que ellas a defenderse de posibles abusos sexuales en el entorno laboral.
Ese fondo, llamado ‘Time’s Up’ (Se Acabó el Tiempo), suma más de 13 millones de dólares en donaciones y busca ayudar a esas mujeres con salarios bajos a protegerse de las consecuencias que puede tener denunciar los abusos sexuales.
Así, Emma Stone acudió acompañada por la célebre Billie Jean King, la extenista a la que encarna en la cinta ‘Battle of the Sexes’ y fundadora de la Asociación Femenina de Tenistas Profesionales (WTA), mientras que Susan Sarandon apareció junto a la periodista puertorriqueña Rosa Clemente, que recordó que su país “aún está en crisis” tras el paso del huracán María.
Meryl Streep eligió como invitada a Ai-jen Poo, directora de la National Domestic Workers Alliance.
“La gente es más consciente ahora de que el poder sin equilibrio lleva a abusos en todos los campos. Queremos arreglar esa situación y para ello debemos estar todos juntos,” afirmó la actriz sobre la alfombra roja.
Poo pidió “un esfuerzo conjunto” para conseguir “trabajo digno para todos.”
Por su parte, Michelle Williams hizo acto de presencia junto a Tarana Burke, fundadora del movimiento #MeToo, y Laura Dern apostó por la abogada Mónica Ramírez, cofundadora del grupo Alianza Nacional de Campesinas.
“Nuestros miembros conocieron las historias que están saliendo desde Hollywood y querían mandar el mensaje de que las víctimas no están solas y les enviamos toda nuestra fuerza. Luchamos por la igualdad a todos los niveles. Cada voz debe ser escuchada,” indicó Ramírez.
Y Emma Watson apareció junto a Marai Larasi, directora ejecutiva de Imkaan, grupo en defensa de los derechos de mujeres negras, y copresidenta de End Violence Against Women Coalition.
A la iniciativa también se sumaron Shailene Woodley junto a Calina Lawrence, miembro de la tribu india Suquamish, y Amy Poehler con Saru Jayaraman, presidenta de ROC Action, en apoyo a trabajadoras de Nueva York afectadas por los atentados del 11 de septiembre de 2001.
Comments