La Santa Muerte más grande del mundo cumple 10 años arropada por sus devotos (English below)

El templo de la Santa Muerte de Tultitlán, en el céntrico Estado de México, cumplió hoy diez años con cientos de devotos que rindieron culto a la imponente figura que domina el espacio, la imagen de la “Niña blanca” más grande del mundo.
Con 22 metros de altura y seis metros de base, una gigantesca estatua se erige en este municipio colindante a la capital mexicana.
Está hecha de fibra de vidrio, viste de negro y extiende sus brazos. Sobresalen sus esqueléticas manos y calavera.
La imagen, que se divisa de lejos en esta zona de inmuebles bajos, es sin duda tenebrosa. Pero para sus devotos es un oasis de esperanza, paz y amor.
“Es un culto hermoso, ancestral, y me siento orgullosa de pertenecer a él porque aquí todos son bienvenidos. Son vistos como hermanos, no importa ni el color de la piel, ni el estatus social, ni las preferencia sexuales. Aquí todos somos hermanos,” dijo Enriqueta Vargas, la “madrina” del templo.
Vargas lleva hoy un peculiar vestido con reminiscencias aztecas. Y en la entrada del recinto recibió con un cáliz con incienso a una peregrinación de un centenar de personas.
La procesión, con varias imágenes de la Santa Muerte, era encabezaba por una serie de danzantes aztecas, que hacían sonar enormes caracolas y daban fe del sincretismo religioso de este culto denostado por la iglesia.
El culto a la Santa Muerte tiene un pasado enigmático y según diversos investigadores se remonta a 1795, cuando los indígenas adoraban un esqueleto en un poblado mexicano.
Se mantuvo en secreto durante casi dos siglos, y en la capital empezó a proliferar en la década de los cuarenta del siglo XX.
La eclosión del fenómeno, que dice tener unos doce millones de fieles en todo el mundo, se produjo a mediados de los noventa.
Desde primera hora de la mañana este templo, que se abre cada día, era hoy un hervidero de devotos llegados de todo el territorio mexicano como los estados de Veracruz, Hidalgo o Guadalajara.
Saludaban a la gran imagen, se arrodillaban, rezaban y se tomaban fotos con ella, y también visitaban los nichos que hay alrededor con figuras tan curiosas -para la Iglesia, blasfemas y fruto del demonio- como una imagen de la Santa Muerte con un Jesucristo moribundo en brazos.
Algunos de los feligreses iban en comitiva y otros por su cuenta como Lito Fregosi, arribado de Tampico (Tamaulipas), a unos 475 kilómetros de la capital.
A sus 38 años, lleva 26 venerando a su “flaquita” y cargaba en sus brazos una figura de unos 50 centímetros a la que le daba cada cierto tiempo besitos.
“Ella me ayuda. Ella me cuida. Es una madre,” afirmó este hombre que empezó a rendirle culto de adolescente, cuando se escondía de sus padres y la veneraba con una diminuta imagen de ella que ocultaba en una caja de cerillas detrás del refrigerador.
Hoy tiene más de sesenta imágenes en su casa y toda su familia es también devota, un prueba más del magnetismo de este ídolo.
Empieza la oración y cada quien se sitúa frente a sus figuras. Son de todos los tamaños y están repletas de ofrendas; manzanas, dulces, tabaco, tequila, chocolate y lo que se preste.
Teresa Hernández acude con buena parte de su familia. Incluso un bisnieto de meses que será en los próximos días bautizado en este recinto, que también celebra bodas.
Pese a que Tultitlán amaneció hoy con cuatro muertos en un tiroteo, el ambiente en el templo de la Santa Muerte Internacional – una congregación con ramificaciones en todo México – era tranquilo y familiar.
“Me hizo un milagro porque mi nieta tuvo un accidente de moto y le iban a amputar una pierna, pero le pedí y me ayudó mucho,” aseguró Teresa Hernández.
Teresa llevaba consigo seis figuras y su historia muestra la vinculación que se hace de este culto a los bajos fondos, incluso al narcotráfico.
Ella fue iniciada a este ídolo a través de unos amigos de su hijo, que estaban en prisión y le obsequiaron con un cuadro de la Santísima.
“Ahora sí que todos los malandritos tienen su Santa Muerte, pero nosotros no somos malos,” aseveró la mujer, que dijo poder “sanar” a través del “potencial” que le confiere la santa.
Este mismo templo tiene un pasado teñido de sangre. Lo abrió Jonathan Legaria Vargas, un predicador radiofónico conocido como el Comandante Pantera, hace una década.
Pero el joven murió acribillado a balazos poco después, y fue su madre Enriqueta quien le tomó el relevo como líder del culto.
La Santa Muerte es también venerada por desamparados, marginados y minorías. Cristal es una chica trans de 29 años y tiene seis siendo devota, entró al culto a través de un amiga también transexual.
“Me ayuda a ser lo que soy, me ayuda a salir adelante y de los problemas. Ella no juzga,” explicó.
Aunque muchos de los devotos de la Santa Muerte siguen siendo católicos, el culto también abraza aquellos que se han alejado de la iglesia.
Como Berta, una mujer de 60 años que confesó a Efe que desde hace meses cambió el catolicismo por este culto. “La Iglesia solo piensa en el dinero, en el puro dinero,” criticó.
Santa Muerte celebrates 10th anniversary
The temple of the Santa Muerte de Tultitlán, in the central state of México, celebrated on Dec. 28 ten years with hundreds of devotees who paid homage to the imposing figure that dominates the space, the image of the White Girl that is the largest in the world.
With a height of 22 meters and a base of 6 meters, a gigantic statue stands in this municipality adjoining the Mexican capital.
It is made of fiberglass, wears black and extends its arms. Her skeletal hands and skull are exquisite.
The image, which can be seen from afar in this area, is undoubtedly scary. But for its devotees it is an oasis of hope, peace and love.
“It is a beautiful, ancestral cult, and I am proud to belong to it because everyone here is welcome. They are seen as brothers, it does not matter the color of the skin, nor the social status, nor the sexual preference. Here we are all brothers,” said Enriqueta Vargas, the temple’s “godmother.”
On this day, Vargas wears a peculiar dress with Aztec reminiscences. And at the entrance of the enclosure she welcomed a pilgrimage of a hundred people with a chalice of burning incense.
The procession, with several images of Santa Muerte, was led by a series of Aztec dancers, who played huge conch shells and gave testimony of the religious syncretism of this cult reviled by the church.
The cult to the Santa Muerte has an enigmatic past and, according to various researchers, goes back to 1795, when the natives worshiped a skeleton in a Mexican village.
It was kept secret for almost two centuries, and in the capital began to proliferate in the 1940s.
The outbreak of the phenomenon, which claims to have some 12 million faithful worldwide, occurred in the mid-1990s.
From the first hour of the morning this temple, which opens every day, was a hotbed of devotees coming from throughout México, including from the states of Veracruz, Hidalgo or Guadalajara.
They greeted the great image, knelt down, prayed and took pictures with it, and also visited the niches around with such curious figures – for the Church, blasphemous and demonic – as an image of the Holy Death with a Jesus Christ dying in arms.
Some of the parishioners were in procession and others were on their own, like Lito Fregosi, who arrived from Tampico (Tamaulipas), about 475 kilometers from the capital.
At 38 years old, she has been venerating her “skinny girl” and carrying in her arms a figure of about 50 centimeters to which she gave kisses from time to time.
“She helps me. She takes care of me. She is a mother,” said Fregosi, who began to worship Santa Muerte as a teenager, when she hid from her parents and worshiped her with a tiny image of her that he hid in a box of matches behind the refrigerator.
Today he has more than 60 images in her house and her whole family is also devoted, one more proof of the magnetism of this idol.
The prayer begins and each person stands before their figures. They are of all sizes and are full of offerings; apples, sweets, tobacco, tequila, chocolate and whatever is provided.
Teresa Hernández goes with a good part of her family. Even a great-grandson of a few months that will be baptized in this place in the next few days, which also celebrates weddings.
Although Tultitlán awoke today with four dead in a shootout, the atmosphere in the temple of Santa Muerte Internacional – a congregation with ramifications throughout México – was quiet and familiar.
“He did me a miracle because my granddaughter had a motorcycle accident and they were going to amputate a leg, but I asked him and he helped me a lot,” Teresa Hernández said.
Teresa had six figures with her and her story shows the link that is made to this cult of the underworld, including drug trafficking.
She was initiated by some friends of her son, who were in prison and gave her a picture of the Most Holy.
“Now all the dirty little boys have their Santa Muerte, but we are not bad,” said the woman, who said she could “heal” through the “potential” that the saint confers on her.
This same temple has a past stained with blood. It was opened by Jonathan Legaria Vargas, a radio preacher known as Comandante Pantera, a decade ago.
But the young man was shot to death shortly after, and it was his mother, Enriqueta, who took over as leader of the cult.
La Santa Muerte is also venerated by the homeless, marginalized and minorities. Cristal is a 29-year-old trans girl and has six being a devotee, entered the cult through a friend also transsexual.
“It helps me to be what I am, it helps me get ahead and the problems. She does not judge, “he explained.
Although many of the devotees of Santa Muerte remain Catholics, the cult also embraces those who have moved away from the church.
Like Berta, a 60-year-old woman who confessed that Catholicism has been changing this cult for months. “The Church only thinks about money, about pure money,” she criticized.
