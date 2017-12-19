At least 12 cruise ship tourists die in southeastern Mexico bus crash

The scene on the Chetumal-Mahahual Highway in the southern Mexican state of Quintana Roo where at least 11 passengers on a tour bus died following a Dec. 19 accident. The tourists included Americans. / Vista general de un autobús accidentado en el tramo de la carretera Chetumal-Mahahual el 19 de diciembre en Mahahual (México). Once personas murieron y al menos otras 15 resultaron heridas al volcar un autobús turístico que transportaba a 31 pasajeros de cruceros que llegaron al muelle de Mahahual, en el sur del estado Quintana Roo, confirmaron fuentes oficiales. Agencia EFE