At least 12 cruise ship tourists die in southeastern Mexico bus crash

At least 12 people died and 20 more were injured when a tourist bus transporting cruise ship passengers flipped over on a road in the southeastern Mexican state of Quintana Roo, authorities said Tuesday.
The accident occurred on the Cafetal-Mahahual highway as the tourists were being taken on an excursion to the Chacchoben archaeological zone located 70 kilometers (about 43 miles) from Chetumal, the capital of Quintana Roo.
At least some of the foreigners involved in the accident were from the United States, Canada, Sweden, Brazil and Italy, and they had arrived on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship at the Costa Maya dock in Mahahual on Tuesday morning.
Officials said that 10 tourists died at the crash site and two others succumbed at a local hospital, adding that seven of the bus passengers are back on the cruise ship and 13 others remain in two different hospitals.
Among the dead was the tour guide.
The state transportation director, Jorge César Santana Poot, said that the injured were taken to hospitals in Bacalar and Chetumal.
Meanwhile, Bacalar police chief Carlos Briceño Villagómez said that emergency personnel from Tulum, Bacalar and Othon P. Blanco were collaborating in the rescue efforts.
Thirty-two people were traveling on the bus at the time of the crash, including the tourist guide and the driver.
Preliminary information indicates that the driver lost control of the vehicle and went off the road, where the bus flipped onto its side.
Al menos 12 personas mueren al volcar autobús turístico
Al menos 12 muertos, entre ellos ciudadanos de EE.UU., Canadá, Suecia, Brasil e Italia, y 20 heridos dejó el accidente de un autobús turístico que llevaba a 32 pasajeros de un crucero que llegaron al muelle de Mahahual, en el sur del estado mexicano Quintana Roo, confirmaron fuentes oficiales.
El accidente se produjo en la mañana de este martes, en el tramo Cafetal-Mahahual, cuando el grupo de turistas se dirigía a la zona arqueológica de Chacchobén, ubicada a 70 kilómetros de Chetumal, la capital de Quintana Roo (sureste).
De acuerdo con un parte oficial dado a conocer por la Fiscalía General de Quintana Roo, 10 turistas fallecieron en el lugar de los hechos y dos más en el hospital de Felipe Carrillo Puerto.
De los heridos, informó la institución, siete ya se encuentran en el crucero, siete más permanecen en el hospital Carranza de Chetumal y seis en el Costa Med de Tulum.
Los muertos son 11 turistas y el guía que los acompañaría durante el paseo por la zona maya del estado.
Los turistas llegaron este martes en el crucero Royal Caribbean al muelle de Costa Maya en Mahahual y entre las víctimas que ya han sido identificadas se encuentran turistas de Estados Unidos, Canadá, Suecia, Brasil e Italia.
Datos preliminares indican que el conductor perdió el control de la unidad y salió de la autopista, quedando de costado la mayor parte del autobús.
Comments