Vida en el Valle recognized as country’s best bilingual newspaper

Vida en el Valle has been named the country best bilingual newspaper by the National Association of Hispanic Publications (NAHP) at its annual conference.
The weekly newspaper, published by McClatchy Newspapers, also won eight other José Martí Media Awards.
“This is a great honor not only for our hard-working staff but for our readers, who are the main reason we report on news that is of importance to them,” said editor Juan Esparza Loera.
The awards are the most prestigious for the Latino newspaper business in the country. Vida en el Valle has won the best newspaper in its category 13 times in its 27-year history.
Vida en el Valle has zoned editions in Fresno, Merced, Modesto and Stockton and a circulation of 122,000. (A Sacramento edition was eliminated in April).
In most categories, Vida en el Valle competed with daily publications like La Opinión of Los Ángeles. The awards were for content published in 2016.
Gold medals
Entertainment article: A story by Olivia Barragán Ruiz on Mexican singer, actor, director, movie producer and painter Fernando Allende on how he keeps re-inventing himself.
Editorial column: An op-ed by Esparza Loera on why there will be no amnesty under President Donald J. Trump.
Silver medals
National political article: A story by Cynthia Moreno on Latino voters and the “lesser of two evils” when going to the polls.
Cultural article: Vida en el Valle submitted two articles – one on a Vietnam War soldier recognized decades after his death by his buddies, and the other about a Peruvian immigrant adjusting to life in the United States. The award did not clarify which one won.
News event photo: A photo by Esparza Loera of a naturalization ceremony at the Fresno Convention Center.
Bronze medals
Editorial column: An op-ed by Esparza Loera asking the question ‘Should Latinos forgive Trump for his past rhetoric?’
Education article: A story by Esparza Loera on then-U.S. Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera maintaining a busy schedule during Fresno State’s various graduation ceremonies.
Cultural photo essay: For photos by Esparza Loera of the 2016 Guelaguetza California celebration in Fresno’s Calwa Park.
The award for best daily newspaper went to La Opinión. El Tiempo Latino of Washington, D.C. won the best Spanish-language weekly honor.
