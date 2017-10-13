‘The president can’t choose which laws to follow’ (en español también)

Claiming that President Donald J. Trump “doesn’t get to pick and choose which laws he follows just because he’s in the White House,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra joined three other state attorney generals in announcing a lawsuit that will be filed against the president in the Ninth District Court soon.
The White House announced late Thursday night it would stop making effective this month cost-sharing subsidies that were designed under the Affordable Care Act to help lower out-of-pocket health care costs for consumers.
The president tweeted early Friday morning: “The Democrats ObamaCare is imploding. “Massive subsidy payments to their pet insurance companies has stopped. Dems should call me to fix!”
He also called Obamacare “a broken mess. Piece by piece we will now begin the process of giving America the great Health Care it deserves!”
Becerra – who was joined in a conference call by the state attorney generals of Kentucky, Massachusetts and Connecticut Friday morning – said the president’s action violates the health care legislation passed by Congress. (Becerra was in the House when the measure was written, passed and signed).
“Cost-sharing reduction payments put health care within reach of most Californians,” said Becerra. “This is patently a decision that is reckless. It is sabotage, plain and simple.”
Trump has railed against the Affordable Care Act since his presidential campaign, but has been unable to get the Republican-led Senate and House to deliver on a repeal and replace bill he can sign.
Becerra believes Trump is doing everything he can to bring down a health care system that has broad support from a majority of Americans. His action, he said, will drive up a family’s health care plan by 15-20 percent.
“This will take money out of the pockets of 6 million Americans, raise (health insurance) rates, and increase costs,” said Becerra. “The irony is that the way the tax subsidies work, this will cost federal tax payers a lot of money as well.”
The result, said Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen, is that people “will get sick and go to the emergency room and put a burden on states and taxpayers.”
Becerra said the states will sue based on three claims:
▪ The Trump administration has failed to follow the law in not following proper procedure for taking such action.
▪ The administration acted “arbitrarily and capriciously” against the law.
▪ It violated a provision in the Constitution that states the executive branch “must execute the laws in such a way that faithfully follows the law.”
“We believe it is patently obvious he has not followed those laws,” said Becerra, who has been a constant thorn of the Trump administration since he took office earlier this year.
The lawsuit will ask that the federal payments continue. The next scheduled payment is Oct. 20.
Becerra and his fellow attorney generals, who believe other states will join in the lawsuit, claim that Trump has made an effort to undermine a program that needs a tune-up and not dismantling.
The Trump administration has wiped out funds that were earmarked for outreach and publicity efforts as the 2018 enrollment period approached. It also shortened the sign-up period.
“Like so many other issues we are dealing with with the Trump administration, we are in reaction mode,” said Jepsen.
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey called Trump’s action “cruel and irresponsible.”
“What is important is that we have a system of laws, and our obligation is to make sure no one is above that,” said Healey.
Covered California, which manages the health care exchanges, increased its marketing budget by $111 million to make up for the funds not provided by the Trump administration, and extended the registration deadline to Jan. 31.
The group also added a 12.4 percent surcharge to its silver tier plans to compensate for the projected loss in federal funding.
“We will be offering quality, affordable health insurance when open enrollment begins on Nov. 1,” said Covered California executive director Peter Lee.
Trump’s decision “will not affect any consumers’ benefits, what they receive in 2017, and again, in 2018, it won’t affect prices,” he said.
Estados demandan a Trump por suspender los subsidios federales del Obamacare
Las fiscalías de California, Massachusetts, Kentucky y Connecticut anunciaron hoy una demanda conjunta por la decisión del Gobierno del presidente Donald Trump de suspender los subsidios a las aseguradoras de cobertura sanitaria amparados en Obamacare.
El fiscal californiano, Xavier Becerra, dijo en rueda de prensa que la acción presidencial anunciada este jueves es un “sabotaje, simple y llanamente” a la actual ley de salud de los Estados Unidos, promulgada por su predecesor, Barack Obama, tras sucesivos fracasos republicanos para aprobar una nueva reforma en el Congreso.
Becerra dijo que esta decisión, que supone un gran revés para los mercados del sector, quita “dinero de los bolsillos de seis millones de estadounidenses”.
El anuncio de la acción legal fue hecho conjuntamente con los fiscales generales de Kentucky, Andy Beshear; Massachusetts, Maura Healey y Connecticut, George Jepsen.
“Para mí y para la gente de Kentucky esta acción no se relaciona con la ley de salud sino con la promesa de ayudar a las personas a que tengan su seguro de salud,” dijo Beshear.
Para Healey, la decisión presidencial no sólo “trae caos al mercado de seguros sino que está saboteando la ley de salud.”
La fiscal de Massachusetts dijo a los legisladores federales que éste “es el momento de que el Congreso apruebe una ley que mejore esto.”
Por su parte Jepsen, afirmó que la medida afecta “a las familias trabajadoras” pues las tarifas de seguros subirán y que la decisión pretende “claramente desestabilizar y hacer que explote Obamacare.”
Becerra confía en que la acción legal obligue a suspender la decisión presidencial de manera que los subsidios federales a las compañías de seguros se sigan pagando como hasta ahora.
Los fiscales aseguraron que esperan que otros estados se unan a esta acción legal o presenten sus propias demandas.
La decisión de poner fin a los subsidios a las aseguradoras de cobertura sanitaria se suma a la orden ejecutiva firmada también este jueves por Trump para relajar algunos de los requisitos de Obamacare y empezar por su cuenta el desmantelamiento del Obamacare.
Las subvenciones, que tienen un valor estimado de 7.000 millones de dólares este año, pueden detenerse casi de forma inmediata ya que el Congreso no ha aprobado fondos para el programa.
Los expertos auguran que esta supresión de los fondos supondrá un fuerte golpe el Obamacare, pero el impacto podría ser menos severo de lo que hubiera sido hace unos meses, pues muchas aseguradoras habían tasado los planes del próximo año por lo alto, temiendo que Trump confirmara su amenaza de retirar esta financiación.
Algunos funcionarios estatales también tomaron medidas para aislar sus mercados en previsión del movimiento, y estados como California ya anunciaron medidas para estabilizar los precios de las pólizas ante este posible escenario.
