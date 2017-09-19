Dolores Huerta, una mujer acostumbrada a romper barreras (in English below)

Lideró a los campesinos de los Estados Unidos en sus huelgas y boicoteos para conseguir unas condiciones de vida dignas y, ahora, Dolores Huerta apuesta por dinamitar una barrera más, la que Donald Trump quiere alzar con México, y luego construir en su lugar “un muro de progresismo.”
“Nuestra pared va a ser de personas, de representantes del Congreso, de gente fuerte y progresista. No queremos a gente que sea tibia o floja,” dijo en entrevista Dolores, de 87 años.
La mujer apuesta por vencer a los republicanos en las urnas durante las elecciones legislativas de 2018 y pide a la comunidad hispana de Estados Unidos que salga a las calles, haga campaña y vote con el fin de elegir a demócratas en el Senado y la Cámara de Representantes, en poder de los republicanos.
“Tenemos que apoyar a candidatos buenos y, si no, tenemos que presentarnos nosotros mismos a esas elecciones, empezando a nivel local. Los derechistas empiezan a nivel local y eso es lo que tenemos que hacer,” consideró Dolores, icono de la lucha sindical y campesina.
Su vida es objeto ahora del documental ‘Dolores,’ que se narra la historia de “una auténtica heroína” que no ha recibido el reconocimiento suficiente por ser mujer, en palabras del director del filme, Peter Bratt.
En la década da los 60, desoyendo a quienes querían desanimarla, Dolores creó junto al otro importante activista, César Chávez, el Sindicato de Trabajadores del Campo Unidos (UFW, siglas en inglés), el sindicato agrícola más poderoso del país y desde el que reclamaron mejores sueldos y condiciones para los campesinos.
Uno de los hitos de su lucha sindical fue la huelga de recolectores de uvas de Delano (California), que empezó en septiembre de 1965, se extendió durante años y sirvió para que, por primera vez, los campesinos de diferentes orígenes – filipinos, chinos y mexicanos – se unieran en un frente común.
“La lucha de entonces sí guarda similitudes con estos tiempos,” consideró Dolores, a quien el FBI identificó en los años 60 como “la fuerza” que impulsaba los piquetes en las huelgas de campesinos.
“El racismo – añadió – es algo que siempre hemos tenido, pero que ahora es mucho más visible y, por una parte, mejor así. Los racistas piensan que tienen la licencia del presidente para expresar su racismo y ahora los podemos identificar, es algo que está visible y se puede corregir.”
Con una voluntad de hierro y ganas de cambiar el mundo, Dolores creó el grito de “¡Sí, se puede!” que luego copió el expresidente Barack Obama para su campaña electoral de 2008.
La idea le llegó en el momento más inesperado: César Chávez y ella estaban tratando de organizar protestas en Arizona cuando un grupo de líderes latinos les desanimó, diciéndoles que no se podían hacer huelgas en Arizona porque allí las normas eran mucho más duras que en California, estado tradicionalmente más progresista.
“Dijeron que no se podía hacer. Y yo les dije que sí, que sí se podía,” recordó Dolores.
Entones, “¡Sí, se puede!” se convirtió en el lema de la protesta de Arizona y, más tarde, se consolidó como un grito de cambio en voz de diferentes líderes progresistas.
Las personas que pronuncian esas tres palabras han cambiado, pero la consigna, en opinión de Dolores, sigue teniendo el mismo significado: “El lema representa lo que podemos hacer juntos a nivel colectivo, pero también la fuerza y el poder que tiene uno a nivel individual. Uno sí puede y todos juntos, ¡sí se puede!”
Gran organizadora y buena negociante, Dolores mostró a los líderes las condiciones de vida de los campesinos y logró, para ellos una ley que les permitió organizarse a nivel sindical y otra legislación que se convirtió en la semilla de la amnistía migratoria que el Gobierno dio en 1985 a 1.4 millones de campesinos.
Pidió mayores derechos para los agricultores, en 1968, al lado del exfiscal general Bobby Kennedy poco antes de que fuera asesinado, y ella misma casi perdió la vida en 1988, cuando fue brutalmente golpeada en San Francisco durante una protesta contra el entonces candidato presidencial George H.W. Bush (1989 y 1993).
Defendió con fuerza los derechos de los trabajadores, de los hispanos y también de las mujeres.
En dos ocasiones, durante las campañas de 2008 y de 2016, apoyó a la demócrata Hillary Clinton, “la mujer que mejor preparada estaba para la Presidencia” y que fue derrotada, primero, por Obama durante las primarias demócratas y, luego, por Trump en las elecciones.
“Ya sabemos que las mujeres hacemos el trabajo y luego no se nos da el reconocimiento,” apuntó Dolores.
El documental pretende romper el silencio de los libros de Historia y contar a las jóvenes la historia de una mujer acostumbrada a romper barreras.
‘Dolores’ the documentary
She lead the farmworkers in their strikes and boycotts to achieve dignified living conditions, and now Dolores Huerta is betting to blow up another barrier, which Donald Trump wants to raise with Mexico, and then build in his place “a wall of progressism.”
“Our wall is going to be people, representatives of Congress, strong and progressive people. We do not want people to be warm or limp,” Dolores, 87, said in an interview.
The woman is committed to beating Republicans at the polls during the 2018 legislative elections and calls on the Hispanic community in the United States to take to the streets, campaign and vote to elect Democrats in the Senate and House of Representatives. Representatives, held by Republicans.
“We have to support good candidates and, if not, we have to introduce ourselves to those elections, starting at the local level. Right-wingers start at the local level and that’s what we have to do,” said Dolores, a union and farmworker icon.
Her life is now the subject of the documentary ‘Dolores,’ which tells the story of “an authentic heroine” who has not received enough recognition for being a woman, in the words of the director of the film, Peter Bratt.
In the 60’s, ignoring those who wanted to discourage her, Dolores created along with the other important activist, César Chávez, the United Farm Workers (UFW), which demanded better salaries and conditions for the farmworkers.
One of the milestones of its union struggle was the Delano Grape Harvester Strike, which began in September 1965, extended for years and served, for the first time, farmworkers of different origins – Filipino, Chinese and Mexicans – to unite on a common front.
“The fight then has similarities with these times,” said Dolores, whom the FBI identified in the 1960s as “the force” that drove pickets in farmworker strikes.
“Racism,” she added, “is something we have always had, but which is now much more visible and, on the one hand, better that way. Racists think they have the president’s license to express their racism and now we can identify them, it’s something that is visible and can be corrected. “
With an iron will and desire to change the world, Dolores created the cry of “Sí se puede!” (Yes You Can) that former President Barack Obama copied for his 2008 election campaign.
The idea came at the most unexpected moment: César Chávez and she were trying to organize protests in Arizona when a group of Latino leaders discouraged them by telling them that there could be no strikes in Arizona because there the rules were much tougher than in California , a traditionally more progressive state.
“They said it could not be done. And I said yes, that you could, “Dolores recalled.
Then, “Yes, you can!” Became the motto of the Arizona protest, and later consolidated as a shout of change in the voice of different progressive leaders.
The people who utter those three words have changed, but the slogan, according to Dolores, continues to have the same meaning: “The motto represents what we can do together at a collective level, but also the strength and power that has one level individual. One can and one can, one can! “
A great organizer and good trader, Dolores showed the leaders the living conditions of the peasants and achieved for them a law that allowed them to organize at the union level and other legislation that became the seed of the migratory amnesty that the Government gave in 1985 to 1.4 million peasants.
She called for greater rights for farmers in 1968, alongside former U.S. Attorney General Bobby Kennedy shortly before he was assassinated, and she nearly lost her life in 1988 when she was brutally beaten in San Francisco during a protest against then-presidential candidate George H.W. Bush (1989 and 1993).
She strongly defended the rights of workers, Hispanics and women.
On two occasions, during the 2008 and 2016 campaigns, she supported Democrat Hillary Clinton, “the woman who was better prepared for the presidency” and who was defeated, first, by Obama during the Democratic primaries and then by Trump in the elections.
“We already know that women do the work and then they do not give us recognition,” Dolores said.
The documentary aims to break the silence of the history books and tell the young women the story of a woman accustomed to breaking barriers.
‘Dolores’ opening
▪ Maya Theaters 16 Fresno, Sept. 22 (Dolores Huerta will appear for a question-and-answer session after the 6 p.m. screening on Sept. 25).
▪ Modesto State Theater, Sept. 22
Comments