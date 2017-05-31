Airbnb will open offices in México City and Buenos Aires in a few months

Airbnb, the platform that connects homeowners with people looking for tourist accommodations, will open offices in México City and Buenos Aires in the coming months as part of its strategy for Latin América and the Caribbean. Caribbean, the area where its business has grown the fastest.
In the last 12 months, the number of arrivals in the Airbnb list in the region increased by 148 percent, to 5.2 million people, and doubled the amount paid for accommodation, to a total of $650 million.
These figures show the potential of the region, not only as a destination but as a source of travelers, Jordi Torres, director of Airbnb for Latin América and the Caribbean, based in Miami, said in an interview.
Torres said that the company will open offices in México City and Buenos Aires in the next two or three months because of its vocation to be more and more “local.”
It is a “step forward” for the platform created in 2008, whose formal commitment to Latin América started in 2012 and which so far only has the Miami office and another in Sao Paulo (Brazil).
For every hundred dollars of the price that is put on the list, 97 are left in the hands of the renter.
The recent signing of an agreement with México City requires that starting on June 1, travelers who use apartments or apartments on the Airbnb list in that city must pay a 3 percent accommodation fee. The company will collect and deliver to the municipal government.
Similar agreements have already been signed with island countries in the Caribbean, but this is the first in Latin América.
Torres said that the Río 2016 Olympic Games, of which Airbnb was an official sponsor, marked an acceleration of the business in the region, which has traditionally been more a destination than a point of origin.
“Following the Olympic Games,” he added, “we saw a large mass of Latin American users” who opted for the “safe, practical and economic model” offered by Airbnb to find accommodation.
In Torres’ view, Latin América and the Caribbean now offers more opportunities as a source than as a destination.
The Latin American tourists are divided to 50 percent between those who choose the modality of shared accommodation and those who seek to rent the whole space of the house or apartment.
The platform includes places of accommodation in all countries of Latin América. The last to join was Cuba, as a result of the normalization in relations between that country and the United States.
Argentina and especially Buenos Aires, which has a large offer of tourist accommodation in private homes, was incorporated into the platform in an “organic” way, as in “mature” markets such as Europe and North América.
But Brazil is the No. 1 country for Airbnb and growth in México is being “very strong,” Torres said.
In his opinion, the Airbnb model goes very well with Latin American culture, because it is based on the connection between “people open and close.”
As for the relationship of the platform with the authorities of the cities where it has users and the payment of taxes or taxes, Torres indicated that Airbnb maintains an attitude of “collaboration and cooperation” and the commitment to find a solution for each case.
He stressed that México City’s model does not have to be adopted everywhere, but it has set a “precedent.”
“It legitimates a model that has come to the region to stay,” he said.
Torres emphasized Airbnb’s “democratizing effect” on tourism and the development possibilities offered not only to private individuals who put their rental properties through that platform but to cities, towns, neighborhoods or communities that are not in the Traditional tourist circuits.
“For every hundred dollars of the price that is put on the list, 97 are left in the hands of the renter,” he says.
The Airbnb user community, which offers accommodation in more than 65,000 cities and towns in 191 countries, exceeds 160 million people.
