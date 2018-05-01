Candidate for California governor Antonio Villaraigosa visits Fresno

Rhonda Sgro, a registered nurse, could be having the worst day of her life if it wasn’t for the mock demonstration of the process of the new telestroke program at Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center.
Los padres de Ramón Rubio - Audelia Vázquez, de 60 años de edad y Ramón Rubio Fajardo, de 61 años de edad, quienes viven en El Sauz de Magaña, Michoacán, México - estuvieron entre las 45 personas o ‘palomas mensajeras’ procedentes del municipio de
Selma junior Jerzie Estrada defeats Gregori High (Modesto) junior Liliana Vergara to win the 150-pound weight bracket for the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) state title in Visalia on Feb. 24. Estrada, a 2016 CIF state champion in the
Selma High School (California's Central Section) senior Alleida Martinez earned her fourth title, while remaining undefeated throughout her entire high school career. Martinez, a former World Team champion, is headed for Menlo College.
Watch Granite Hills High students from Porterville celebrate a 3rd-straight (12th overall) victory in the Tulare County Academic Decathlon, while University High (Fresno) claims a 4th-straight (7th overall) win in Fresno County. Oakdale High comes
Several hundred young adults join U.S. Poet Laureate, emeritus, Juan Felipe Herrera, in speaking up for themselves to achieve higher education. Herrera was the keynote speaker at the 45th annual Chicano/a Youth Conference on Jan. 27, 2018.
Hasta ahora, nadie ha resultado infectado con los mosquitos que se encuentran en California. Pero si usted viaja a áreas con Zika, incluyendo México, se pone en riesgo de contraer el virus del Zika. El Zika representa un riesgo aún más grave para
