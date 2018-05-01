Jim Costa talks water and endorses Antonio Villaraigosa

Representative Jim Costa endorses Antonio Villaraigosa
Juan Esparza Loera jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Stroke EXPRESS program simulation

Fresno

Stroke EXPRESS program simulation

Rhonda Sgro, a registered nurse, could be having the worst day of her life if it wasn’t for the mock demonstration of the process of the new telestroke program at Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center.

Palomas Mensajeras, un evento emotivo

Fresno

Palomas Mensajeras, un evento emotivo

Los padres de Ramón Rubio - Audelia Vázquez, de 60 años de edad y Ramón Rubio Fajardo, de 61 años de edad, quienes viven en El Sauz de Magaña, Michoacán, México - estuvieron entre las 45 personas o ‘palomas mensajeras’ procedentes del municipio de

No Traiga el Zika a Casa

Fresno

No Traiga el Zika a Casa

Hasta ahora, nadie ha resultado infectado con los mosquitos que se encuentran en California. Pero si usted viaja a áreas con Zika, incluyendo México, se pone en riesgo de contraer el virus del Zika. El Zika representa un riesgo aún más grave para