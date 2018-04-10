Motorcyclist is run over by car in Florida road rage incident

Rhonda Sgro, a registered nurse, could be having the worst day of her life if it wasn’t for the mock demonstration of the process of the new telestroke program at Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center.
Los padres de Ramón Rubio - Audelia Vázquez, de 60 años de edad y Ramón Rubio Fajardo, de 61 años de edad, quienes viven en El Sauz de Magaña, Michoacán, México - estuvieron entre las 45 personas o ‘palomas mensajeras’ procedentes del municipio de
Selma junior Jerzie Estrada defeats Gregori High (Modesto) junior Liliana Vergara to win the 150-pound weight bracket for the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) state title in Visalia on Feb. 24. Estrada, a 2016 CIF state champion in the
Selma High School (California's Central Section) senior Alleida Martinez earned her fourth title, while remaining undefeated throughout her entire high school career. Martinez, a former World Team champion, is headed for Menlo College.
Watch Granite Hills High students from Porterville celebrate a 3rd-straight (12th overall) victory in the Tulare County Academic Decathlon, while University High (Fresno) claims a 4th-straight (7th overall) win in Fresno County. Oakdale High comes
Several hundred young adults join U.S. Poet Laureate, emeritus, Juan Felipe Herrera, in speaking up for themselves to achieve higher education. Herrera was the keynote speaker at the 45th annual Chicano/a Youth Conference on Jan. 27, 2018.
Hasta ahora, nadie ha resultado infectado con los mosquitos que se encuentran en California. Pero si usted viaja a áreas con Zika, incluyendo México, se pone en riesgo de contraer el virus del Zika. El Zika representa un riesgo aún más grave para
Juan Felipe Herrera, U.S. poet laureate, emeritus, challenged hundreds of young adults in attendance to reach their potential through education. A former Fresno State professor, Herrera, also a California poet laureate-emeritus, was the keynote sp
Joan Baez joins California legislators at the capitol on Monday, Jan. 29, to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the 1948 Los Gatos Canyon plane crash that killed 32 people, including 28 Mexican nationals whose names went unreported. Los Gatos Can
A coalition of organizations led by United We Dream launched a whistle-stop bus tour of key Congressional offices across California on Jan. 11-12. Immigrant youth, United We Dream, CPD Action, Center for Community Change, Mi Familia Vota, MoveOn.o
Siguiendo los pasos de su padre Antonio Aguilar, Pepe Aguilar llevará a la tercera generación de los Aguilar de gira con Jaripeo Sin Fronteras, una nueva versión del tradicional jaripeo de la familia Aguilar, un espectáculo musical y ecuestre que
Covered California is giving consumers one more week to sign up for health coverage that will begin on Jan. 1, 2018. According to Covered California officials, over the past three days, Covered California has seen more than 38,000 new consumers s
Celebración de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe por la Sociedad Guadalupana de la Iglesia Santa Brígida en Hanford, California el domingo 10 de diciembre del 2017. Cientos de feligreses participaron en la procesión en honor a la Virgen de Guadalupe. Má
Former quarterback for the Oakland and Los Angeles Raiders Jim Plunkett, a two-time Super Bowl champion and MVP, was inducted to the California Hall of Fame at the California Museum in Sacramento on his 70th birthday, Dec. 5.
Tulare Western High School Mustangs will face off against visiting San Joaquin Memorial (Fresno) for the Central Section Division III football title this Friday (Dec. 1) night at Bob Mathias Stadium at 7 p.m. on the campus of Tulare Union High Sch