Tulare Western's leading rusher David Alcántar shows you how he honors loved ones fighting cancer

Tulare Western High School Mustangs will face off against visiting San Joaquin Memorial (Fresno) for the Central Section Division III football title this Friday (Dec. 1) night at Bob Mathias Stadium at 7 p.m. on the campus of Tulare Union High School. David Alcantar is honoring those stricken with cancer with a memorial he's been wearing on his body throughout the season. At 5-foot-8 and 155-pounds, Alcantar is the Mustangs’ leading rusher with 1,555 yards on 177 carries with 26 touchdowns.