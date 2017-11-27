More Videos

  • Tulare Western's leading rusher David Alcántar shows you how he honors loved ones fighting cancer

    Tulare Western High School Mustangs will face off against visiting San Joaquin Memorial (Fresno) for the Central Section Division III football title this Friday (Dec. 1) night at Bob Mathias Stadium at 7 p.m. on the campus of Tulare Union High School. David Alcantar is honoring those stricken with cancer with a memorial he's been wearing on his body throughout the season. At 5-foot-8 and 155-pounds, Alcantar is the Mustangs’ leading rusher with 1,555 yards on 177 carries with 26 touchdowns.

DANIEL CASAREZ Vida news

New Articles

Covered California #CoveredInArt bus tour stops in Fresno

Covered California kicked off open enrollment Nov. 1 with a comprehensive marketing and outreach campaign including ads and a 22-city bus tour to promote enrollment in health insurance. The “Covered in Art” bus tour traveled 1,300 miles during the seven-day outreach campaign to promote enrollment in health insurance making stops in communities across California, including several in the Central Valley. The statewide bus tour stopped in Fresno on Saturday, Nov. 3 at Clínica Sierra Vista on Divisadero Street.

State

HABLEMOS DE SALUD: ZIKA, LO QUE DEBEN SABER LOS CALIFORNIANOS

En California, infecciones por el virus Zika se han documentado sólo en personas que se infectaron durante el viaje a áreas con transmisión Zika en curso, a través del contacto sexual con un viajero infectado, o por medio de la transmisión materno-fetal durante el embarazo. virus Zika durante el embarazo puede causar microcefalia y otros defectos cerebrales graves en los bebés. Además, existe una asociación entre Zika y el Síndrome de Guillain-Barré, una enfermedad que afecta el sistema nervioso.