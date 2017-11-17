More Videos

  Watch what McFarland High's cross country coach Amador Ayón say to his girls in their first Division I race

    The McFarland High girl's cross country team was bumped from Division II to Division I after their second-straight Valley Division II title last season. Watch and hear longtime head coach Amador Ayón say just the right words to the small cross country team from the tiny farming community of McFarland, California. The section finals were held at Woodward Park in Fresno on Nov. 16, 2017.

The McFarland High girl's cross country team was bumped from Division II to Division I after their second-straight Valley Division II title last season. Watch and hear longtime head coach Amador Ayón say just the right words to the small cross country team from the tiny farming community of McFarland, California. The section finals were held at Woodward Park in Fresno on Nov. 16, 2017.
DANIEL CASAREZ Vida news

Covered California #CoveredInArt bus tour stops in Fresno

Covered California kicked off open enrollment Nov. 1 with a comprehensive marketing and outreach campaign including ads and a 22-city bus tour to promote enrollment in health insurance. The “Covered in Art” bus tour traveled 1,300 miles during the seven-day outreach campaign to promote enrollment in health insurance making stops in communities across California, including several in the Central Valley. The statewide bus tour stopped in Fresno on Saturday, Nov. 3 at Clínica Sierra Vista on Divisadero Street.

HABLEMOS DE SALUD: ZIKA, LO QUE DEBEN SABER LOS CALIFORNIANOS

En California, infecciones por el virus Zika se han documentado sólo en personas que se infectaron durante el viaje a áreas con transmisión Zika en curso, a través del contacto sexual con un viajero infectado, o por medio de la transmisión materno-fetal durante el embarazo. virus Zika durante el embarazo puede causar microcefalia y otros defectos cerebrales graves en los bebés. Además, existe una asociación entre Zika y el Síndrome de Guillain-Barré, una enfermedad que afecta el sistema nervioso.