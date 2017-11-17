More Videos

4,500-calorie meals and other fun Thanksgiving facts 1:35

4,500-calorie meals and other fun Thanksgiving facts

Pause
Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade 12:44

Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade

How to make whipped cream-stuffed pumpkin pie 1:06

How to make whipped cream-stuffed pumpkin pie

Police hold suspect for witnesses after report of central Fresno gunfire 0:19

Police hold suspect for witnesses after report of central Fresno gunfire

Breaking glass catches victim's attention. Surveillance video catches two suspects. 0:57

Breaking glass catches victim's attention. Surveillance video catches two suspects.

Meet Madera High kicker Brisa Meza 1:47

Meet Madera High kicker Brisa Meza

Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened 0:36

Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened

'A deranged, paranoid killer' 7:00

'A deranged, paranoid killer'

Central Section crowns its Division I girls and boys cross country champs 0:56

Central Section crowns its Division I girls and boys cross country champs

Vision Mobile Unit helps kids see clearly at Del Mar Elementary 1:52

Vision Mobile Unit helps kids see clearly at Del Mar Elementary

  • Dede Salcedo talks about McFarland High's successful rise to Division I and the Cougars' outstanding finish at the Central Section cross country finals, now comes state

    McFarland High School junior Dede Salcedo and her Cougars teammates proved they can compete against larger schools in the Central Section Division I cross country championships. The section bumped McFarland, an approximate 700 enrollment, to D-1 against large schools like Buchanan and Clovis, which have anywhere from 1,900 to 3,000 students on campus. Yet McFarland, a farming community, finished third in the team standings. All three schools are headed to the state finals.

Dede Salcedo talks about McFarland High's successful rise to Division I and the Cougars' outstanding finish at the Central Section cross country finals, now comes state

McFarland High School junior Dede Salcedo and her Cougars teammates proved they can compete against larger schools in the Central Section Division I cross country championships. The section bumped McFarland, an approximate 700 enrollment, to D-1 against large schools like Buchanan and Clovis, which have anywhere from 1,900 to 3,000 students on campus. Yet McFarland, a farming community, finished third in the team standings. All three schools are headed to the state finals.
DANIEL CASAREZ Vida news

New Articles

Covered California #CoveredInArt bus tour stops in Fresno

Covered California kicked off open enrollment Nov. 1 with a comprehensive marketing and outreach campaign including ads and a 22-city bus tour to promote enrollment in health insurance. The “Covered in Art” bus tour traveled 1,300 miles during the seven-day outreach campaign to promote enrollment in health insurance making stops in communities across California, including several in the Central Valley. The statewide bus tour stopped in Fresno on Saturday, Nov. 3 at Clínica Sierra Vista on Divisadero Street.

State

HABLEMOS DE SALUD: ZIKA, LO QUE DEBEN SABER LOS CALIFORNIANOS

En California, infecciones por el virus Zika se han documentado sólo en personas que se infectaron durante el viaje a áreas con transmisión Zika en curso, a través del contacto sexual con un viajero infectado, o por medio de la transmisión materno-fetal durante el embarazo. virus Zika durante el embarazo puede causar microcefalia y otros defectos cerebrales graves en los bebés. Además, existe una asociación entre Zika y el Síndrome de Guillain-Barré, una enfermedad que afecta el sistema nervioso.