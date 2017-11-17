Dede Salcedo talks about McFarland High's successful rise to Division I and the Cougars' outstanding finish at the Central Section cross country finals, now comes state

McFarland High School junior Dede Salcedo and her Cougars teammates proved they can compete against larger schools in the Central Section Division I cross country championships. The section bumped McFarland, an approximate 700 enrollment, to D-1 against large schools like Buchanan and Clovis, which have anywhere from 1,900 to 3,000 students on campus. Yet McFarland, a farming community, finished third in the team standings. All three schools are headed to the state finals.