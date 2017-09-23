Watch México City resident Daniel Álvarez talk via FaceTime on the harrowing experience of the Sept. 19, 2017 earthquake

Former Fresnan and current México City resident Daniel Álvarez speaks via FaceTime on the Sept. 19, 2017 earthquake. Álvarez once lived and worked for the Mexican Consulate in Fresno. Álvarez shares photos of the search-and-rescue teams and talks on the spirit of the people coming together to help each other.