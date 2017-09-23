Watch México City resident Daniel Álvarez talk via FaceTime on the harrowing experience of the Sept. 19, 2017 earthquake
Former Fresnan and current México City resident Daniel Álvarez speaks via FaceTime on the Sept. 19, 2017 earthquake. Álvarez once lived and worked for the Mexican Consulate in Fresno. Álvarez shares photos of the search-and-rescue teams and talks on the spirit of the people coming together to help each other.
DANIEL CASAREZVida news
More Videos
7:08
Watch México City resident Daniel Álvarez talk via FaceTime on the harrowing experience of the Sept. 19, 2017 earthquake
1:12
Marc Anthony pide ayuda para Puerto Rico
1:10
Presidente mexicano Peña Nieto visita escuela destruida por el terremoto
1:47
Fuerte terremoto de magnitud 7.1 en México / 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central México
1:30
Fiestas Patrias at Manchester Center, but returns to downtown next year
0:31
Poderoso Huracán María pasa por las Antillas Menores
0:49
El huracán María azota violentamente la isla de Guadalupe
2:18
Watch Marc Anthony deliver salsa and other latin rhythms in 'Full Circle Tour' stop to Fresno, CA
0:46
Ermita de la Caridad reabre sus puertas
3:35
Celebrando Fiestas Patrias 2017 en Fresno, CA
2:09
Las mil y una fallas de SpaceX antes de lograr que un cohete aterrizara de vuelta
0:36
Video de drone muestra donde está cerrada la carretera en los Cayos
El presidente de México, Enrique Peña Nieto, visita el martes 19 de septiembre de 2017 la escuela Enrique Rébsamen en Ciudad de México, que fue destruida por el terremoto y en donde murieron al menos 22 niños .
Un terremoto de magnitud 7.1 sacudió el centro de México el 19 de septiembre, el aniversario de un terremoto mortal de 1985 que mató a miles./ A 7.1 magnitude earthquake rattled central México on Sept. 19, the anniversary of a deadly 1985 quake that killed thousands.
The annual Fiestas Patrias was held Sunday to celebrate Mexico and other Latin American countries' independences. Due to construction downtown the event was held at Manchester Center, but plans are to return to downtown next year.
El huracán María recuperó la madrugada del martes la Categoría 5. Funcionarios en la isla caribeña de Guadalupe dijeron que el territorio francés, ubicado cerca de Dominica, experimentó fuertes vientos y lluvias..
Marc Anthony takes the stage at the Save Mart Center in fashionable sunglasses. The Puerto Rican-American announced he was celebrating his birthday with his Fresno fans. Marc Anthony, once married to Jennifer López, celebrated his 49th. birthday on Sept. 16 (1968).
Tras estar cerrado durante nueve días por el huracán Irma, el Santuario Nacional Ermita de la Caridad reabrió sus puertas a los fieles el 15 de septiembre al mediodía y celebró su primera Misa de la Divina Misericordia a las 3 p.m.
Viva México! David Manuel Preciado Juárez, Cónsul Titular del Consulado de México en Fresno, invitó a la comunidad el miercoles (13 de septiembre) a la celebración del Aniversario de la Independencia de México con El Grito de Independencia.
SpaceX dio a conocer el jueves 14 de septiembre una video con las distintas fallas de su cohete Falcon al intentar aterrizar de vuelta a Tierra tras haber sido lanzado. El cohete, diseñado para separarse y volver a la Tierra después del lanzamiento, ha hecho 16 aterrizajes exitosos después de numerosos intentos fallidos.
Oakland Raiders' quarterback Derek Carr, formerly a Fresno State Bulldogs' QB, returned to Fresno for a halftime presentation to retire his jersey. Carr hands "Kid Captain Fernando" an autographed Raiders jersey and football.
CalFire's weekly situation report on its Facebook page @CALFIRE points out about than 9,000 firefighters are working to control 23 large wildfires throughout California. Scott McLean, CalFire public Information officer, hosts the weekly roundup of California fires.
Participants in Tuesday's DACA rally outside the federal court building in Fresno listen to Allison Davenport, staff attorney for Immigrant Legal Resource Center, explain how DACA's end will affect them.