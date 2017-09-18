More Videos

New aerial video shows Big Sur's Highway 1 being rebuilt on massive landslide

Watch temperatures cool down in the Central Valley this week

Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air

See Highway 1 being rebuilt over Big Sur's massive landslide

Big changes are underway in the Tower District

What's the future of these businesses as Fulton Mall becomes Fulton Street?

Sheriff's Office seeks three armed burglars in Squaw Valley

Who is Fresno State's starting quarterback now?

Trump retweets mock GIF of him hitting Hillary Clinton with golf ball

Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers

    Marc Anthony takes the stage at the Save Mart Center in fashionable sunglasses. The Puerto Rican-American announced he was celebrating his birthday with his Fresno fans. Marc Anthony, once married to Jennifer López, celebrated his 49th. birthday on Sept. 16 (1968).

Watch Marc Anthony deliver salsa and other latin rhythms in 'Full Circle Tour' stop to Fresno, CA

Marc Anthony takes the stage at the Save Mart Center in fashionable sunglasses. The Puerto Rican-American announced he was celebrating his birthday with his Fresno fans. Marc Anthony, once married to Jennifer López, celebrated his 49th. birthday on Sept. 16 (1968).
DANIEL CASAREZ Vida news
Ermita de la Caridad reabre sus puertas

Ermita de la Caridad reabre sus puertas

Tras estar cerrado durante nueve días por el huracán Irma, el Santuario Nacional Ermita de la Caridad reabrió sus puertas a los fieles el 15 de septiembre al mediodía y celebró su primera Misa de la Divina Misericordia a las 3 p.m.

Celebrando Fiestas Patrias 2017 en Fresno, CA

Celebrando Fiestas Patrias 2017 en Fresno, CA

Viva México! David Manuel Preciado Juárez, Cónsul Titular del Consulado de México en Fresno, invitó a la comunidad el miercoles (13 de septiembre) a la celebración del Aniversario de la Independencia de México con El Grito de Independencia.

It may look as if the drought is over, but for some in Porterville it is ever present

It may look as if the drought is over, but for some in Porterville it is ever present

Did you know you waste four gallons of water if you leave the tap running for two minutes while brushing your teeth? Colgate’s Save Water campaign and Olympic gold medalist Michel Phelps want you to know this and how water scarcity still exists in many parts of the country. Phelps hosts "Tales of Two Minutes," a mini-documentary series that focuses on the effects of continuing drought. This clip focuses on Porterville and Tulare County. The series is available on Colgate's YouTube channel.

Watch the Selma Bears' snap that earned a win over Kerman Lions

Watch the Selma Bears' snap that earned a win over Kerman Lions

Selma Bears varsity football had a big surprise play that likely wasn't in the playbook in the home opener victory over the Kerman Lions on Aug. 25, 2017. Selma returns from a 13-1 campaign last season that included the Central Section title and hosting a CIF Regional Bowl game in December.

Fresno Unified staff, teachers and students shave their heads for cancer research

Fresno Unified staff, teachers and students shave their heads for cancer research

Sunnyside High School’s St. Baldricks Foundation event raised more than $6,000 for childhood cancer. “I am happy to submit to the shaver as a way to bring awareness and raise funds to help find cures for cancer in children,” said FUSD Interim Superintendent Bob Nelson. “It’s also important that our students and schools serve the larger community through efforts like the Baldricks Foundation.” The event honored Mia Amendolagine, a 10-year-old Malloch Elementary School student who died last June after a battle with leukemia.