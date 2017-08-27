Watch Selma earn the win over Kerman

Sunnyside High School’s St. Baldricks Foundation event raised more than $6,000 for childhood cancer. “I am happy to submit to the shaver as a way to bring awareness and raise funds to help find cures for cancer in children,” said FUSD Interim Superintendent Bob Nelson. “It’s also important that our students and schools serve the larger community through efforts like the Baldricks Foundation.” The event honored Mia Amendolagine, a 10-year-old Malloch Elementary School student who died last June after a battle with leukemia.