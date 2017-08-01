Asi viene el tamal (el sandwich), man. No, tacos. Liz Sánchez talks tacos offered by Casa de Tamales at Taco Truck Throwdown 7 at Chukchansi Park

Taco Truck Throwdown 7 in downtown Fresno last Friday and Saturday (July 28 and 29) featured some of the many taco trucks from the Fresno area in a competition for bragging rights. Liz Sánchez owns and operates the popular Casa de Tamales restaurant, and is proud of the mobile Casa de Tamales.
DANIEL CASAREZ Vida news
Sunnyside High School’s St. Baldricks Foundation event raised more than $6,000 for childhood cancer. “I am happy to submit to the shaver as a way to bring awareness and raise funds to help find cures for cancer in children,” said FUSD Interim Superintendent Bob Nelson. “It’s also important that our students and schools serve the larger community through efforts like the Baldricks Foundation.” The event honored Mia Amendolagine, a 10-year-old Malloch Elementary School student who died last June after a battle with leukemia.

On a rainy April 18 morning, third-grade students in teacher Steve Baiz’ class at Vang Pao Elementary School showcased some fitness activities that they have been learning as part of a revamped physical education curriculum that focuses on teamwork, strength training and lesson plans around managing diabetes and other chronic health conditions. “We don’t drop P.E. (physical education) just because it is raining,” said Christina Beaullieu, school district P.E. Specialist.

Thanks to a generous donation of $ 5,000 from the Kings County Breastfeeding Coalition and partnerships with local businesses, the Family Birth Center at Adventist Medical Center – Hanford this year unveiled the results of a much-anticipated photo project to normalize breastfeeding in Kings County. The photos of local women breastfeeding their children were taken near local landmarks, such as the Hanford Fox Theatre, Civic Auditorium and the Naval Air Station in Lemoore. The intent was to produce photos that would communicate to women that breastfeeding is normal and accepted in the communities.

Mientras Venezuela se desgarra en una crisis profunda, los aficionados acudieron a la Noche de la Herencia Venezolana organizada por el Miami FC en el Riccardo Silva Stadium (FIU) a entregar sus donativos, el sábado 22 de abril, previo al partido contra North Carolina FC.

Gracias a una generosa donación de $5,000 de la Coalición de Lactancia Materna del Condado de Kings en conjunto con otras empresas locales, el Centro de Familia de Partos del Centro Médico Adventista de Hanford reveló este año los resultados del muy esperado proyecto fotográfico que tenene como meta normalizar la lactancia materna en el Condado de Kings. Las fotos de Erika Robles y las otras madres amamantando a sus hijos fueron tomadas cerca de lugares de interés local como el Hanford Fox Theatre, el Auditorio Cívico y la Estación Aérea Naval en Lemoore entre otros lugares iconos del condado.