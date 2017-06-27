Wow! Where did this County MVP and Central High grad get her talent to throw for a 0.76 ERA? Can she do the same at Boise State?

Central High School softball pitcher (Central Section) Gianna Mancha played Varsity ball all four years for the Grizzlies earning a 57-10 overall record. Mancha pitched 30 shutouts; 726 strikeouts in 468 innings for a 0.76 ERA. She led in batting too. That's huge!
DANIEL CASAREZ Vida news
Sunnyside High School’s St. Baldricks Foundation event raised more than $6,000 for childhood cancer. “I am happy to submit to the shaver as a way to bring awareness and raise funds to help find cures for cancer in children,” said FUSD Interim Superintendent Bob Nelson. “It’s also important that our students and schools serve the larger community through efforts like the Baldricks Foundation.” The event honored Mia Amendolagine, a 10-year-old Malloch Elementary School student who died last June after a battle with leukemia.

On a rainy April 18 morning, third-grade students in teacher Steve Baiz’ class at Vang Pao Elementary School showcased some fitness activities that they have been learning as part of a revamped physical education curriculum that focuses on teamwork, strength training and lesson plans around managing diabetes and other chronic health conditions. “We don’t drop P.E. (physical education) just because it is raining,” said Christina Beaullieu, school district P.E. Specialist.

Thanks to a generous donation of $ 5,000 from the Kings County Breastfeeding Coalition and partnerships with local businesses, the Family Birth Center at Adventist Medical Center – Hanford this year unveiled the results of a much-anticipated photo project to normalize breastfeeding in Kings County. The photos of local women breastfeeding their children were taken near local landmarks, such as the Hanford Fox Theatre, Civic Auditorium and the Naval Air Station in Lemoore. The intent was to produce photos that would communicate to women that breastfeeding is normal and accepted in the communities.

Mientras Venezuela se desgarra en una crisis profunda, los aficionados acudieron a la Noche de la Herencia Venezolana organizada por el Miami FC en el Riccardo Silva Stadium (FIU) a entregar sus donativos, el sábado 22 de abril, previo al partido contra North Carolina FC.

Gracias a una generosa donación de $5,000 de la Coalición de Lactancia Materna del Condado de Kings en conjunto con otras empresas locales, el Centro de Familia de Partos del Centro Médico Adventista de Hanford reveló este año los resultados del muy esperado proyecto fotográfico que tenene como meta normalizar la lactancia materna en el Condado de Kings. Las fotos de Erika Robles y las otras madres amamantando a sus hijos fueron tomadas cerca de lugares de interés local como el Hanford Fox Theatre, el Auditorio Cívico y la Estación Aérea Naval en Lemoore entre otros lugares iconos del condado.

News

Farmersville High School Principal Lisa Whitworth and advisor Isabel Vasquez lead a talented team of student dancers to win the Principal's Lip Sync 2017 competition. The 11-school competition was held at Sunnyside High School in Fresno on the evening of April 1, 2017. The prize? How about $2,000 in scholarship money for Farmersville High School students, yes! The competition is presented by the Fresno Latino Rotary. Mike Sturtevant founded the competition in 1987 in Modesto.

