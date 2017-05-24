What's up with Caruther's High 2010 Doctors Academy graduate Stephanie Huerta?

Thanks to a generous donation of $ 5,000 from the Kings County Breastfeeding Coalition and partnerships with local businesses, the Family Birth Center at Adventist Medical Center – Hanford this year unveiled the results of a much-anticipated photo project to normalize breastfeeding in Kings County. The photos of local women breastfeeding their children were taken near local landmarks, such as the Hanford Fox Theatre, Civic Auditorium and the Naval Air Station in Lemoore. The intent was to produce photos that would communicate to women that breastfeeding is normal and accepted in the communities.