Farmersville High School Principal Lisa Whitworth and advisor Isabel Vasquez lead a talented team of student dancers to win the Principal's Lip Sync 2017 competition. The 11-school competition was held at Sunnyside High School in Fresno on the evening of April 1, 2017. The prize? How about $2,000 in scholarship money for Farmersville High School students, yes! The competition is presented by the Fresno Latino Rotary. Mike Sturtevant founded the competition in 1987 in Modesto.