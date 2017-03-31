Fresno City College graduates 27 police cadets; 21 hired by Central Valley departments

Michoacán native José Villegas has already worked his entire life to become a police cadet and to prepare himself for a career in law enforcement.
Villegas proudly stood at attention on the auditorium stage alongside 26 fellow graduating cadets of Class 144 in the Basic Police Academy Completion Ceremony held in the Old Administration Building at Fresno City College on March 30.
Villegas was a field laborer and a restaurant worker and took various odd jobs to pay the tuition to enter the Fresno City College police academy. His hard work paid off numerous times over as he was lauded by family and friends, educators and law enforcement veterans wishing Villegas and the other young cadets - three women and 24 men - a bright future.
“I’ve done a little bit of everything, but it’s all been with the goal of becoming a police officer.”
“I like the fact that I can work with people and affect their lives in a positive way.”
Villegas was nine years old when his mother, Modesta Villegas, brought him and his siblings to the United States from Michoacán, México.
“We did everything (to survive). I worked in the fields. I worked in construction. Anything that would help us earn a descent and honest living. We didn’t shy away from work,” said José, a 1997 graduate of Madera High School.
Over 15 local police chiefs sat in the front row and saluted the cadets for their effort in completing the academy’s intense physical and mental training to become police officers. Keynote speaker Eric Jones, the Stockton Police chief, offered advice to the graduating class prior to the swearing-in ceremony.
“Be there for one another as you will be there for your communities,” said Jones, “We must have resilience, strength and honor. The community’s need always comes before our own. Respect the badge and others will respect it too.”
Regarding U.S. immigration reform and current issues on the subject, José, a 2007 Bachelor’s degree recipient from Metropolitan State University in Colorado, said, “I’ll be a humble servant and we’ll leave it at that.”
About 15 family members surrounded Leobardo Jiménez after the official march from the ceremony.
Jiménez, a 2014 Central High (Fresno) graduate, said he’s wanted an officer’s badge since the seventh grade.
“It’s been various (police jobs), but, yes, a detective, an officer, a sergeant, the different ranks,” said Jiménez with parents, Roberto and Josefina Jiménez, both Guadalajara natives, nearby.
Leobardo said he’s worked in fast food and is currently three years enlisted in the U.S. Army.
He was hired to the Fresno Police Department. He jokingly admitted having been cited for speeding.
Asked about the federal government and immigration reform policy, he said “I would rather not answer.”
Bianca Ávila is a 2012 Laton High School graduate. A single mother to two kids, Ávila pushed herself through the challenging police academy program.
“It was hard; just trying to balance family and the academy at the same time,” she said.
“I was always interested in criminology. I eventually want to become a detective,” said Ávila, who had just posed with her father, Vicente Ávila, before numerous family and friends.
She hopes to serve in the Central Valley.
The Fresno Police Department hired 10 cadets with several reporting for work on Monday (April 3). Additional cadets will be hired from College of the Sequoias in Visalia. Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said the hiring will replace retired officers while rebuilding the department.
Dyer posed for several photos with the graduates and offered advice.
“Number one is to be true to themselves and keep some balance in their life. It’s very easy in this profession to be consumed by the job, but it’s important to keep themselves balanced: Their spiritual life, family life; stay in good physical condition,” said Dyer, a 38-year veteran this May and 16 years as a chief this August.
“It’s an honorable profession.”
Dyer’s father, Don Dyer, was a Fowler, Madera and Fresno officer. During Jerry’s training at College of the Sequoias, he was hired by the Fresno Police Deparment. Jerry Dyer’s sister was an officer as well. His niece and her husband, and a son-in-law are also officers.
The Fresno Police Department has over 30 openings in the police department for officers. About 80 officers are hired each year.
Six cadets were sworn in by Stockton Police, two cadets were hired by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department and one cadet went to the Merced Police Department. Two cadets were sworn in by the California Department of Insurance. Six cadets have yet to find positions.
